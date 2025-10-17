  • home icon
  "Same song same video 7 years later" - Netizens react to 6ix9ine previewing his new song "FAXXXXXXXXXX"

"Same song same video 7 years later" - Netizens react to 6ix9ine previewing his new song “FAXXXXXXXXXX”

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Oct 17, 2025 23:40 GMT
Tekashi 6ix9ine Performs in Concert in Stockholm - Source: Getty
Tekashi 6ix9ine Performs in Concert in Stockholm - Source: Getty

6ix9ine (originally named Daniel Hernandez) has shared a preview of his new song, FAXXXXXXXXXX, ahead of its release on social media. The rapper appears in the short clip, accompanied by multiple female dancers.

On October 17, Hernandez dropped a preview of the track, which was subsequently re-shared by popular hip-hop influencer DJ Akademiks. Check it out here:

Fans took to X to react to 6ix9ine's new preview, with some saying it is similar to his previous works. One X user wrote:

"Same song same video 7 years later."
Some other netizens also reacted to the video preview:

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the preview:

6ix9ine claims he asked Sean Diddy Combs why he never got invited to his "freak-offs"

Tekashi 6ix9ine Performs In Berlin - Source: Getty
Tekashi 6ix9ine Performs In Berlin - Source: Getty

In an interview with DJ Vlad, rapper 6ix9ine mentioned that when he met Sean Diddy Combs in prison, he asked him why he was never invited to his infamous "freak-off" parties.

The rapper met Diddy in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn when they shared a cell. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, were also in their cell.

"The first thing he said to me, he laughed, he's like, 'Yo, that's crazy how we meet, right?' That's when I said, 'Yo, why you never invited me to any of your parties?' Yeah, I'm like, 'Yo, why you ain't invite me?'"
Earlier this month, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being proven guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The verdict came after his trial ended earlier this year, with his former girlfriends, Cassie Ventura, and an anonymous Jean testifying, among other clients.

Among the issues raised, it was mentioned that the rapper reportedly held "freak-off" parties regularly. Hernandez appeared to be talking about the same parties, where the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly indulged in various sexual activities with several other participants. They were also brought up several times during his trial.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine was in jail over racketeering charges, but was released early in 2018. However, last year, he violated the terms of his release from federal prison and was detained once again. He served a month and a half more in prison, when he shared the same cell as Diddy.

Daniel Hernandez's last studio album release came last year, titled Blackballed. Some of his other notable works include Gummo, Day69, and albums Dummy Boy, Tattle Tales, and Leyenda Viva.

Pratyasha Sarkar

Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.

Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing.

