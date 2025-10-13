DJ Akademiks offers 6ix9ine $5 million podcast deal after rapper's interview with VladTV went viral 

DJ Akademiks has offered rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine a $5 million podcast deal after his ongoing interview series with VladTV went viral on social media. For the uninitiated, the rapper recently appeared on VladTV for an interview, which is currently being uploaded to the interviewer's YouTube channel in parts. The interview's first part was posted on September 16, 2025, and the most recent clip, part 28, was uploaded on October 12, 2025, where the rapper spoke about King Von's death. For context, Von was killed in a shooting incident in Atlanta in 2020. In the interview, Vlad and 6ix9ine talked about the clip of Von's death, with the duo seemingly disagreeing on how many people were with Von when he was shot.6ix9ine is seen telling Vlad's crew to add the clip of Von's shooting side-by-side and providing them with editing tips to highlight Vlad's mistakes about what happened during the incident. On October 12, Akademiks took to his X account to repost the clip, writing:&quot;Enough is enough… I’m offering Tekashi a $5 million podcast deal. N***a is too much jokes… they gon skip dis tweet .. too much faxxxx.&quot;DJ Akademiks @AkademiksLINKEnough is enough… I’m offering Tekashi a $5 million podcast deal. N***a is too much jokes… they gon skip dis tweet .. too much faxxxxDJ Vlad said Akademiks advised him to interview Tekashi 6ix9ineIn a recent interview with DJ Akademiks for VladTV, DJ Vlad admitted that he decided to interview Tekashi 6ix9ine because Akademiks told him that it might be a good idea. In the interview clip, posted on October 11, 2025, Vlad claimed he was hesitant to interview the rapper because he allegedly asked him for a huge payment to appear on his podcast.Vlad said that he had never paid any guest that amount of money before, adding that 6ix9ine's fee was more than what actor Marlon Wayans had asked for. For context, Wayans and Vlad feuded in August 2024 over negotiations for an interview after Vlad publicly claimed that the White Chicks actor had asked for $40,000 plus 30% of all future earnings from the interview, as reported by Vibe.&quot;My Tekashi videos are being rolled out, clip by clip. By the way, you're the reason why I decided to do this interview. Because Tekashi was asking me for a bag that I've never paid before. It's the most I've ever paid for an interview. It was more than what Marlon Wayans was asking for,&quot; Vlad told Akademiks.In his recent interview with Akademiks, Vlad added that his interview was 6ix9ine was marred with hiccups from the beginning, suggesting that the rapper asked him to pay the taxes, which Vlad initially refused. However, Vlad said he changed his mind about interviewing the rapper due to the news of his hearing and his comments about Young Thug's snitching allegations. For context, 6ix9ine had a court hearing in late September for violating probation. That same month, he also released a diss track targeting Young Thug in light of the rapper's snitching scandal.Vlad also admitted that Akademiks was right about the interview with the rapper being a &quot;good investment.&quot; According to Vlad, the videos were approaching 5 million combined views, and the podcast host added that he had uploaded only 40% of the interview so far. Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks added:&quot;I think it's going to be the biggest interview this year.&quot;The interview reportedly occurred at the rapper's home in Florida. Vlad described the rapper as &quot;very gracious, very professional,&quot; adding that he did &quot;exactly what he promised to do.&quot;In his ongoing interview series with DJ Vlad, Tekashi 6ix9ine opened up about his ties to the Nine Trey Bloods gang, the Feds arresting him, and his subsequent trial in 2019, where he was sentenced to serve two years after pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges.