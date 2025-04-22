"She cleared your debts. She loved you": Tokyo Toni claims Kim Kardashian withdrawing her support led to Kanye's tweet breakdown

Well-known model Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, recently responded to Kanye West’s behavior over the last few months, including the lineup of posts he has been sharing on X (formerly Twitter).

The Neighborhood Talk obtained a comment by Tokyo Toni on Instagram on April 21, 2025, where the social media star addressed why the rapper was trying to create headlines through certain methods. Toni alleged that it was associated with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, saying that the latter’s lack of support has resulted in Ye behaving differently.

Tokyo addressed the same by referring to Kanye West and wrote:

“Kim tried to help him, she cleared your debts. She loved you!!!! Her mama got you the best doctors!!! You refused. This broke your marriage and now the support system is gone! This why he continues!!!!”

In another comment, Tokyo seemingly referred to those who were close to Ye and their impact on his life as she wrote:

“His yes man put him against Kim because they did not want him to get help!!!! They cannot take advantage of him if Kim is there!!! These people break your support system and then break u.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to share their response to Tokyo Toni’s comments. According to People magazine, Kanye and Kim tied the knot in 2014 after dating for around two years and welcomed four children until their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Kanye West alleged in a social media post that he got intimate with his cousin in the past

Ye’s recent statement shared through X on Monday, April 21, is already trending for a claim he made about reportedly having oral s*x with his cousin many years ago, who was 14 years old. The post was also a tease for his single, Cousins, as he stated:

“This song is called COUSIN about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore.”

Kanye West wrote that it was his fault that his cousin read the magazines at six, and the duo reportedly tried to imitate the same in real life. He said that the magazines discovered in his mother’s closet differed from those his father brought. He ended by writing:

“My name is Ye and I s**ked my cousins d**k till I was 14.”

According to Hot 97, the lyrics of Kanye West’s Cousins also referred to the oral s*x moment with his cousin, where Ye also alleged that he told his cousin not to speak to anyone about the same.

Apart from that, everything that Ye alleged in the tweet was also featured in the song’s lyrics. In addition, Ye claimed in the song that he is not attracted to males and addressed the same as he was heard rapping in the new single:

“Please don’t make me take it to my grave / The truth will set you free someday / I don’t think they understand, that I’m not attracted to a man.”

A Hot New Hip Hop report on April 22 also stated that Kanye West had changed the title of his upcoming album, renaming it C*ck, and addressed it in a tweet the previous day.

The outlet stated that the project was originally titled WW3, a collaborative album with Dave Blunts. The album’s release date remains unknown for now.

