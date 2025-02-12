Who is Riley Mae Lewis? Social media star claims Kanye West and Bianca Censori were "arguing" before Grammys red carpet appearance

Social media star Riley Mae Lewis has recently claimed that Kanye West and Bianca Censori were arguing on the 2025 Grammys red carpet. It happened right before Censori dropped her black coat to reveal the see-through dress underneath.

According to Famous Birthdays, 21-year-old Riley Mae Lewis is a social media sensation from New York. She rose to fame on TikTok, where she currently boasts over 1.5 million followers. Lewis is also popular on YouTube, where she posts videos of herself buying things from strangers at the mall. At present, she has over 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Outside of social media, she is a student at the University of Miami.

According to a report by The Sun, Riley attended the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena and was standing a few feet away from West and Censori on the red carpet. According to Lewis, the two had a weird "energy" around them, which other attendees also reportedly noticed.

"I thought they might've been arguing or something. She didn't look like was fully onboard with the scandal he wanted to create on the carpet. The energy between the two seemed off, and a lot of people on the carpet thought the exact same thing. It makes me concerned for what their relationship is like behind the scenes," she opined. (quoted by The Sun)

Riley Mae Lewis even claimed that Kanye West attempted to flirt with her, saying:

"When I saw him, he kind of gave me a flirty look even though Bianca was right next to him... the whole situation was weird," she recalled.

She added:

"Bianca did not look like she wanted to be there, and Kanye looked like he was loving the attention, knowing the publicity it would later bring him."

Although the two didn't attend the main Grammy event, Kanye West and Bianca Censori's stunt dominated the tabloids. The publicity also helped Kanye West set the stage for his latest online tirades, especially on X.

"He could possibly lose out on millions"—Riley Mae Lewis opens up on Kanye West's account getting deactivated on X

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Days after Kanye West's Grammy stunt, the rapper went on an anti-semitic rant on X, claiming that he was a Nazi and loved Adolf Hitler.

"I'm going to normalize talking about Hitler they way talking about killing n*ggas has been normalized," he wrote in a now-deleted tweet on X.

In other tweets, he boasted about Bianca Censori's Grammys look and campaigned for the freedom of Sean "Diddy" Combs. The music mogul is currently locked up in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre for charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

Ye deleted all products from his Yeezy website except for a Swastika t-shirt, calling it his best "work of art" in a tweet. The tweets caused massive backlash from fans and other A-listers. F.R.I.E.N.D.S star David Schwimmer called Kanye an "ignorant bile" and implored X owner Elon Musk to take action against the rapper.

The multi-billionaire tech mogul placed an NSFW (Not Suitable For Work) warning on Kanye West's account, which is presently deactivated. In a post on X, Elon Musk wrote:

"Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."

According to the report by The Sun, Riley Mae Lewis revealed that Kanye West might lose millions because of his deactivated X account.

"Twitter has always been one of Kanye's primary platforms for controversy... he's essentially cutting off a direct line to his most vocal and loyal supporters," she said.

Alluding to the lucrativeness of X as a platform for creators, she added:

"As someone who has over 7 millions followers across social media, I know how much Twitter plays a role in engagement. 30% of most celebs social media income from monetization and brand deals comes from Twitter. He could possibly lose out on millions, given that he just launched his new Yeezy commercial at the Super Bowl, and now won't be using Twitter."

However, the 21-year-old concluded by adding that stepping away from X was "the right thing" to do for Kanye West as "no one wants to hear the racist stuff that comes out his mouth."

Neither Kanye West nor Bianca Censori have responded to Riley Mae Lewis' comments as of writing.

