  • “She didn’t have one already?” — Internet reacts to Miley Cyrus set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Akanksha Mishra
Published Jul 03, 2025 15:13 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

On Wednesday, July 2, the names of artists who are going to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026 were announced, with Miley Cyrus being one of them.

The news of Cyrus getting a star was shared by @PopBase in a tweet on Thursday (July 3), and it has since gone viral, receiving over 750K views, 18K likes, and 2K retweets.

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"She didn’t have one already? oh hollywood walk of late…."
Some netizens appeared surprised that the Flowers singer had not gotten the star already.

"LONG overdue," commented an X user.
"Literally how has this not happened before now," questioned another.
"Honestly kinda shocked she didnt have one already," added a third one.
"Well deserved! From Hannah Montana to Grammy wins ..Miley really did come in like a wrecking ball," wrote a fourth netizen.
Meanwhile, others pointed out that the impact Miley had created through Hannah Montana as a teenager alone was deserving of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

"Mind you she should’ve had one at age 16 for her impact as Hannah Montana alone," replied a fifth user.
"Before Taylor Swift, unbelievable," posted a sixth one.
"You have to buy it for the people saying long overdue," commented a seventh netizen.
It is worth noting that in the visual film accompanying her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful (premiered on June 6), Miley Cyrus was featured rolling around the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her album, which dropped days before the film, also contains a song titled Walk of Fame.

Miley Cyrus tweeted that getting her own Hollywood Walk of Fame star felt "like a dream"

In a tweet about receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Miley Cyrus recounted a childhood memory on Wednesday.

The Adore You singer talked about her starting days in LA, when she had moved there from Nashville with her family as a little girl. Cyrus' family was staying at a hotel on Hollywood Boulevard at the time. The singer-actress continued:

"I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him. We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise. To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream."
Besides Miley Cyrus, the other artists who are set to receive a star in the class of 2026 from the Recording category are Paulinho Da Costa, The Clark Sisters, Lyle Lovett, Angelique Kidjo, Josh Groban, Bone Thugs 'N Harmony, Air Supply, and Grupo Intocable.

The news of Miley Cyrus getting a Walk of Fame star comes days after the singer dropped the music video of Every Girl You've Ever Loved, which features British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The video appears to be recorded in an empty warehouse, with the camera zooming in on Campbell as she whispers, "she has the perfect scent" and "she speaks the perfect French". It has already received over 1.6 million views and 85K likes within three days.

Akanksha Mishra

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

