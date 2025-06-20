"I’ll be your shotgun rider for life" — Miley Cyrus expresses gratitude in a heartfelt post to Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus publicly thanked Beyoncé following their surprise duet performance in Paris during the Cowboy Carter Tour, calling the moment “the ultimate firework.” The unexpected collaboration took place on June 19, 2025, at the Stade de France, where Beyoncé is currently performing as part of her world tour.

Cyrus joined Beyoncé on the stage to perform their Grammy-winning duet, II Most Wanted, marking a rare and memorable live moment between two major pop icons. Cyrus, who has been in Europe promoting her latest album, Something Beautiful, later expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt message posted on X on June 20, 2025. She wrote:

"As the finale to this trip supporting Something Beautiful, to close on something as beautiful as a stadium full of people singing “2 Most Wanted” with us was the ultimate firework. Thank you B. I’ll be your shotgun rider for life. Big gratitude to the Cowboy Carter tour crew, you all were incredible for making this happen. Forever and always."

More about Miley Cyrus's surprise appearance at Beyoncé's Paris show

Midway through her Paris show on June 19, 2025, Beyoncé introduced Miley Cyrus to the crowd with a heartfelt message:

“I love y’all so much. I’m super excited because I wanted to do something very special for you guys. Give it up-I’m so grateful to sing with you, Ms. Miley Cyrus.”

Moments later, the two pop icons took the stage and performed II Most Wanted, their duet originally featured on Beyoncé’s 2024 album Cowboy Carter. The surprise performance was met with loud applause and widespread attention online.

Both singers appeared onstage in matching golden outfits. As reported by Vogue on June 20, 2025, Beyoncé wore a gold fringe bodysuit with a studded neckline, an embellished belt buckle, and gold cowboy boots. Miley Cyrus complemented her with a crystal-studded catsuit and gold stiletto boots.

According to Vogue, the shared aesthetic was in line with the broader style direction of the Cowboy Carter Tour, which has included custom pieces from Mugler, Burberry, Roberto Cavalli, and Schiaparelli.

Following their performance, Beyoncé expressed her affection for Miley Cyrus, calling her the "biggest fan." The show continued with Beyoncé performing the rest of her set.

More about II Most Wanted

II Most Wanted featured on Beyoncé’s 2024 album Cowboy Carter and went on to win Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. In a June 3, 2024, interview with W Magazine, Miley Cyrus revealed that the song was written roughly two and a half years before its release and was inspired by her connection with Beyoncé, saying:

“It really encompasses our relationship.”

Cyrus, originally from Tennessee, also said that her shared Southern roots with Beyoncé, from Texas, were a key influence on the track.

“I told her, ‘We don’t have to get country; we are country. We’ve been country.'”

Writing and recording the song was, in Cyrus’s words, “a dream come true,” especially given the opportunity to write for Beyoncé rather than just perform alongside her.

Beyoncé is set to continue the Cowboy Carter Tour with more shows in Paris before returning to the U.S. for performances in Houston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas. The tour is expected to wrap up on July 26, 2025. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is in Europe promoting her latest album, Something Beautiful. Her appearance in Paris served as a finale to this promotional trip.

