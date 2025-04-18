"She like the new music video girl"— Internet reacts to Jenna Ortega starring in Weeknd's latest music video

Jenna Ortega took center stage in The Weeknd's latest music video Drive, which premiered on Friday, April 18. Her unexpected appearance quickly became the main talking point online, as fans got a deeper look into the upcoming psychological thriller, Hurry Up Tomorrow.
The video, directed by Hurry Up Tomorrow filmmaker Trey Edward Shults, shows The Weeknd and Ortega's characters sharing intimate, dream-like moments on a nighttime drive that turns from joyful to eerie. With Ortega portraying Anima, a mysterious woman who travels alongside The Weeknd's character, the video offers visuals that fans are calling both haunting and beautiful.
The Weeknd—real name Abel Tesfaye—plays a fictionalized pop star version of himself in the upcoming Lionsgate movie, which is set to release in theaters on May 16, 2025. Drive is a visual companion to the film's story and features Ortega prominently, helping build momentum for both the movie and its soundtrack, as stated by Billboard.
As soon as the Drive music video dropped, social media platforms were flooded with praise for Jenna Ortega's performance.
"Why she like the new music video girl now…?" one X user commented.
"Video s going to be legendary," another user remarked.
"The Weeknd's music and Jenna Ortega's energy?? im here for it," an X user noted.
Fans reacted with a mix of curiosity, excitement, and praise for Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd's visuals, while some pushed back against claims that Ortega is overexposed. Overall, the response was positive, highlighting the video's cinematic quality.
"Abel dropping visuals like it's nothing??? this is what excellence looks like fr," an X user wrote.
"Why are people saying she's in everything?!? no she's not," another X user remarked.
"Perfect soundtrack for a newly-licensed driver. Or not," an X user commented.
Jenna Ortega's role adds emotional depth to The Weeknd's Drive video
The music video is closely tied to The Weeknd's upcoming movie, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which tells the story of a pop star plagued by insomnia and facing a mental and emotional unraveling. The video plays into that narrative, opening with scenes of bliss before slipping into loneliness and paranoia. In Drive, The Weeknd sings,
"And I roll the window down, don't ever think I'll be this happy / You know I love autonomy / 'Cause fame is a disease,"
The song sets a somber tone that mirrors the themes of the film. Jenna Ortega's character appears at the start as a comforting presence, but her absence later in the video fuels the emotional drop-off.
Drive is out now, and Hurry Up Tomorrow is hitting theaters on May 16. The Weeknd is also making a special Coachella appearance with a unique Ferris wheel takeover during the second weekend of the festival. The Ferris wheel, seen in the video and lit up in neon, is part of the promotional experience for the film.
According to Billboard, The Weeknd's sixth studio album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which dropped on January 31, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It's the final chapter in his trilogy following After Hours and Dawn FM.