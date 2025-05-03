"She be making bro look like the devil" — Internet reacts to Karrahbooo saying Lil Yachty left her stranded after a car accident

A recent video of rapper Karrahbooo talking about Lil Yachty surfaced on the internet on May 2, 2025. In the viral clip, Karrahbooo could be seen accusing Yachty of leaving her stranded after getting into an apparent car accident. She claimed that the duo were heading to Rolling Loud when the incident took place.

In the video, which got reshared by @nojumper on X, Karrahbooo claimed that the accident mainly impacted the side of the car where she was sitting. This allegedly restricted the movement of the door, and she couldn't get out. She added:

"Right when the car accident happened, everybody jumped out the car, all the boys and both, they jumped out the car, went into the other black car and drove off and left me stuck in the car by myself."

She further claimed that she had to climb out of the window by herself and had possibly suffered from a concussion as well. She emphasized that nobody visited her at the hospital. She also suggested that this was why her mum hated Lil Yachty.

The video garnered massive responses online. A user (@FeedMyFeins) tweeted:

"She be making bro look like the devil 😭."

Another user wrote on X:

"I guarantee you this isn’t the full truth."

"The people that become influencers…. Lmaoo," added a tweet.

"I still dont know who this is. industry plant type sh*t," mentioned another netizen.

Many claimed that she was stretching the matter and also that her story wasn't believable. A user wrote:

"There is zero chance that this is true."

"They STILL fighting!?" wondered another one.

"This story can’t be real 😂😂," read a tweet.

Karrahbooo and Lil Yachty have been taking digs at each other on social media

According to reports by XXL, Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo began beefing last year when the latter claimed that she didn't want to stay signed under Conkrete Recordz.

On April 30, Karrahbooo took to X and blasted at Yachty through a series of tweets, which now seem deleted. She accused Lil Yachty of not letting her drop under his label.

In the tweet, she wrote:

"We are now on month 11 of Lil Yachty keeping me in a deal just to be petty and keep me from releasing music and moving on with my life. Guess the lying on my name tryna turn everyone against me [because] I wanted out of a toxic environment wasn't enough."

In another tweet, she referred to Yachty's daughter and claimed that she couldn't believe that the rapper could be this "evil" to women. Meanwhile, Lil Yachty also did not stay silent after the latest allegations.

On May 1, he took to an Instagram live session and spoke about the beef. According to Yachty, it wasn't that he did not let Karrahbooo drop music, instead, it was her own decision not to drop. Yachty additionally claimed:

"Ahe felt like, 'If I'm putting a song out and we're not cool, it shouldn't come out under your label.' Guys, that's not how business works."

Lil Yachty continued by stating that he was up for getting her signed to anybody else after she returned all of his jewelry. However, according to Yachty, that did not happen. On Thursday, Karrahbooo even responded by sharing a few screenshots showing that her music was apparently blocked on YouTube.

The beef originally began in August 2024, as per XXL, when Yachty claimed that they had parted ways. Karrahbooo then claimed that she was not treated well during her time on the label.

Lil Yachty further accused her of disrespecting her. As far as fans' reactions are concerned, they seemed quite frustrated about how long the beef had been continuing.

