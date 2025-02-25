"She's a jack of all trades" — Tina Knowles lavishes praise on granddaughter Blue Ivy, calls her a "bossy little Capricorn"

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles praised her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, during her latest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, February 24. The 71-year-old shared little details about her relationship with Blue and talked about her future aspirations.

While discussing her daughter's Best Country Album win at the Grammys, Tina Knowles shared a hilarious anecdote of Blue directing Beyoncé and Jay-Z during the award ceremony.

"They call [Blue Ivy] the manager. She is a bossy little Capricorn like her grandma," she added.

Thereafter, host Jennifer Hudson asked her guest whether her granddaughter would follow in Beyoncé's footsteps.

"I don't know coz Blue is, you know, she's a jack of all trades as my mom would say, and she could do so many things. We don't know coz she is only 13," replied Tina Knowles.

On being asked whether she gives life advice to Blue Ivy, Tina Knowles quipped:

"Her mother gives her advice. Her and her mother are really tight, so they don't need me to give much advice. They tell me to mind my business you know."

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have three children — Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir. Blue was born on January 7, 2012, and has been making records since the tender age of nine. The 13-year-old is also the second-youngest winner of the Grammy for her part in Beyoncé and WizKid's Brown Skin Girl. She also bagged an MTV Video Music Award in 2021 for the same part.

Blue has enjoyed the spotlight with her parents over the years. She accompanied Jay-Z when the Roc Nation boss received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys.

“Thank you very much. I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue’s grown up now she doesn’t take sippy cups and she has her own Grammys,” joked Jay-Z in his acceptance speech.

Beyoncé too, has taken her to tours over the years, surprising fans by bringing Blue Ivy on stage mid-concert. She pulled off this stunt on several instances during her Renaissance World Tour. Blue also accompanied her mother during the unveiling of her hair care brand called Cecred.

Beyoncé's eldest daughter has developed a penchant for voice-acting at an early age. In the 2024 film, Mufasa: The Lion King, she played the role of Kiara while her mother voiced Nala. She also narrated the audiobook, Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry in November 2022.

Shaboozey raves about Blue Ivy on the Grammys red carpet, calls her a "young filmmaker"

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Image via Getty

Shaboozey praised Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy in an interview with E! News during the red carpet event of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2. The singer and songwriter, whose real name is Collina Obinna Chibueze, praised Blue for her precious "notes" on her mother's projects.

He said:

“Blue’s giving notes. She’s giving notes, she’s a young director. Young visionary, young filmmaker. I can see it ‘cause I direct, too. When I saw her making shoot ideas and making scene changes, it was just like, it was so cool to see them being created.”

Meanwhile, her mother won three Grammys that night - Best Country Duo/Group Performance (along with Miley Cyrus), Best Country Album, and Album of the Year. These wins brought her total tally to a record-extending 35 Grammy wins.

