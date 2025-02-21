"She sings now??" — Internet reacts to Cynthia Erivo teasing new music that drops on February 28

Cynthia Erivo, the Grammy-winning actress and singer, has sent the internet into a frenzy with her recent announcement as she teased new music.

On February 20, 2025, British artist Cynthia Erivo took to her Instagram account to tease her fans with a brief clip of new music, which is expected to be released on February 28, 2025.

As a result, fans are reacting on X with a blend of excitement and curiosity, with some questioning whether Erivo sings.

"she sings now??" one commented.

Moreover, many users on X have expressed their admiration for Erivo's vocal skills, eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming music.

"She has a fantastic voice, happy for her but at the same time it means we won't have ES deluxe anytime soon," a user on X commented.

"Cynthia Erivo's music always brings such powerful vibes," another user wrote.

"So this last album wasn't the best like maybe .. to me .. 2/3 good songs fr .. I really hope she comes thru. A Grammy for her solo work and not a movie soundtrack would be tea for her. 😌," one more netizen commented.

Furthermore, some users on X referenced the artist's work in Wicked, suggesting that Erivo should sing more frequently as her performance in the film moved them to tears.

"I would like to see her sing more! She made me cry during Wicked lol," a user on X commented.

"cant wait for her to outsell 143," another wrote.

"Her debut Album is coming soon," one more user wrote.

As of now, Cynthia Erivo has not yet responded to the online reactions.

Cynthia Erivo sparks excitement with new music tease

Erivo (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, artist Cynthia Erivo posted a 16-second sneak peek of her upcoming music on her Instagram account. The video opened with a close-up shot of her whistling in sync with the beat playing in the background.

As the clip progressed, it transitioned to scenes of Erivo enjoying the music, showcasing her nails and jewellery while writing in a journal filled with handwritten notes.

The reel's audio featured only a whistled sound, with no additional vocals.

Toward the end, Erivo appeared on screen, gazing directly into the camera before the clip abruptly cut to the text "FEB 28," strongly suggesting that a new release, possibly an album or a single, is set for February 28, 2025.

The Instagram post was accompanied by a numerical caption, encouraging fans to sign up for real-time updates on the forthcoming music.

"Text 310-421-0741 🕊," Erivo wrote.

In early February 2025, Cynthia Erivo appeared for an interview on CBS News Sunday Morning, discussing her forthcoming music. During the conversation, Erivo revealed that she and her team have crafted the project using a diverse range of sounds she can create.

"Some of it is train of thought... We've built a lot of music using the sounds that I can make. Often the lyrics come after the vocal pad. They sort of happen as I'm recording it. So I record a line and they'll be a line playing in my head, as I'm recording a different line," Erivo said.

BroadwayWorld reports that the forthcoming album, whose title has not yet been revealed, is reportedly set for a summer 2025 release and is partly autobiographical.

However, Erivo has not yet commented on the album's official release.

