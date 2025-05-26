"Should have let him perform his part"— Netizens react as Lefty Gunplay is reportedly denied access to the stage during Kendrick Lamar's LA concert

Lefty Gunplay was reportedly denied access to the stage during Kendrick Lamar's recent GNX concert in Los Angeles. Clips circulating online show Gunplay allegedly running into security issues when he arrived for the Grand National tour's stop at SoFi Stadium on Friday, May 23, 2025.

According to an X user @nojumper, security allegedly denied Lefty entry onstage to perform with Lamar. Notably, the rapper featured on K. Dot's track tv off from GNX. No Jumper wrote:

"Lefty Gunplay spotted being denied access to the stage by security during Kendrick Lamar's performance of "tv off" in Inglewood on the Grand National Tour."

It remains unclear what exactly caused the misunderstanding and whether Lefty was scheduled to appear on stage.

As the clip went viral, internet users were quick to react. One commented:

DJ Vlad @djvlad Kendrick should have let him perform his part on stage, especially in LA.

Many questioned why Lefty Gunplay was trying to go on stage without prior planning, citing the evident security concerns. Here are some comments criticizing the rapper's decision:

"There’s a whole show planned you can’t just stroll up on stage from the pit mid song lmao this should’ve been planned out beforehand if you wanted to be up there," one wrote.

"why would u think it’s okay to just walk on stage if it’s not planned ?" another rhetorically questioned.

"Let a feature go to his head," a fan stated.

Meanwhile, others criticized K. Dot for not getting Lefty to perform:

"He should get properly recognized for his work , he should have been up on that stage," one remarked.

"He’s from LA and Kenny didn’t get him to preform. That’s tuff," another added.

"The man just wanted to come on stage to say his 4 words in peace, security hating," a user noted.

Kendrick Lamar recently praised Lefty Gunplay's latest album alongside JasonMartin, Can’t Get Right

Lefty Gunplay, whose real name is Franklin Scott Holladay, hails from Los Angeles. Although he has been making music since 2023, he gained recognition after his cameo on Kendrick Lamar's 2024 single tv off (from GNX). According to a Hot New Hip Hop report, Holladay's catalog experienced an 84% increase following GNX's release.

Lefty even dropped his album Most Valuable Gangbanger alongside Lamar's GNX. It is worth noting that the Compton rapper recently praised Holladay's latest album, Can’t Get Right (May 2025), a collaborative project with JasonMartin (a.k.a. Problem). According to Billboard, Martin took to his Instagram earlier this month to share a screenshot of a text exchange with Kendrick Lamar.

"Mission accomplished," Martin wrote, referencing their recently released project.

In response, the HUMBLE hitmaker replied:

"Wow. N**ga yall did that!!! I appreciate this too much dawg. The first album of a new artist from gnx. And it’s going up. I’m bout to thump it out here. I’m proud of lefty. And always love for u playing big roles behind them boards."

According to Hot97, last November, Lefty Gunplay suggested that Kendrick is working on a deluxe version of GNX, which would include a few features from Lefty. This isn't the first time Lefty Gunplay has faced security issues during a concert.

In March, police arrested the rapper outside the venue of Rolling Loud California. Notably, Holladay was originally set to perform at the festival but was canceled. In a statement to LA TACO, a representative for the Baldwin Park Police Department explained that the arrest was due to an outstanding warrant from a 2023 case. Officials reportedly found he was in possession of a firearm despite having a prior felony conviction.

Neither Lefty Gunplay nor K. Dot has publicly commented on the development.

