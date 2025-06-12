"Should’ve been a 0.9" — Internet reacts to Lil Wayne’s 'Tha Carter VI' receiving a score of 2.9/10 by Pitchfork

The music publication Pitchfork recently gave Lil Wayne's latest album, Tha Carter VI, a rating of 2.9/10. The LP, which is the latest in Wayne's long-running Tha Carter series, was released nearly seven years after its predecessor on June 6, 2025. On June 12, Pitchfork published its review of Wayne's latest musical offering, describing it as "seemingly written and recorded in a very expensive vacuum."

The publication also listed two major flaws it claimed to have found with the album: the first being that the album had no good songs according to them, and the second being Wayne's cadence, flow and line delivery. The review claimed that every verse defaulted to the "same dense, superficially complex style."

"In 19 tracks, there are vanishingly few moments that might prove that this man, still only 42 years old, was once the best rapper on the planet. Songs feel simultaneously tossed off and over-considered; there are perhaps two passages across C6’s 67 minutes that scan as anything other than the product of a hyper-competent professional in need of serious creative guidance. It would be a disaster if any of it mattered," the review stated.

Pitchfork's review and rating of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI were met with divisive responses from netizens on X. One user shared the publication's views, claiming the album deserved to be rated lower.

"Should’ve been a 0.9 but decent score by pitchfork shockingly…."

Several netizens agreed, claiming Tha Carter VI was "uninspiring."

"That's even generous, this is a solid 1.5," one user commented.

"Well deserved, the album were uninspiring, beats sounded almost the same as tha Carter III, if it had been released 7 years ago, I am sure it will get a better rating," another person added.

"Damn that hurts to see but the sad part is that it’s deserved," someone else tweeted.

"Flame without fire another legendary rapper who's stuck and can't retire smh man," one user said.

However, others felt the publication was too harsh on Lil Wayne's newest album, claiming it deserved better than a 2.9 rating.

"The score too 4kn low for da album.... The album nah bad at all," one person posted.

"Bro cmon, rapping is still great. Beats and production are average. 5 at worst i thought," another person added.

"The album had poor song sequence but 2.9 is not it at all," someone else commented.

"Bad album but a 2.9 is crazy. I'm convinced pitchfork is just ragebait," another user wrote.

Rolling Stone gave Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI a 3/5 star rating while Metacritic gave it a 51 Metascore.

Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI included multiple features

Lil Wayne's sixth instalment of Tha Carter series was released on June 6, 2025, amid much fanfare. With a 19-song tracklist, Tha Carter VI included features from Jelly Roll, 2 Chainz, Bono, MGK and Wyclef Jean, among others.

Lil Wayne's youngest sons, Kameron and Neal Carter, also featured in two separate tracks, the former in Rari and the latter in Mula Komin In.

While Drake and Nicki Minaj were rumored to be featured in the album, their absence left fans disappointed. However, on June 11, Minaj reunited with her Young Money affiliate for a verse on the remix version of Banned From NO, the sixth track from the album.

According to Billboard, the Anaconda rapper took shots at the NFL on her verse, in light of the recent controversy surrounding Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar over headlining the 2025 NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“NFL, fire some n***as and then call us," she rapped.

In other news, Lil Wayne performed Welcome to The Carter and A Milli at the 2025 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 9. He is also scheduled to embark on a North American tour in support of Tha Carter VI, and kicked off the first show at Madison Square Garden in NYC on the night of his album's release.

The tour will pick up at Bristow on July 30. It will close out at West Palm Beach on October 2, with pit stops in Toronto, Detroit, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta, among other cities.

