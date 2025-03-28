"Snippets are easily shared without context" - Marvin Sapp addresses viral clip where he is heard asking church congregation to donate $40K

Singer Marvin Sapp has recently shared a lengthy response after a resurfaced footage of him instructing church ushers to close the church doors and donate a hefty sum of money has gone viral.

For context, during the 2024 PAW Convention in Baltimore in July, Sapp reportedly asked the congregation present and online to donate $20 so that they could raise $40K. Now, once the video went viral, Marvin Sapp took to Facebook on March 26, stating:

“Recently, a clip has gone viral of me challenging 2,000 individuals (virtually and in person) to plant a seed of $20 during an international gathering held at a convention center, with over 4,000 people in attendance that evening plus virtual viewers…”

He continued by claiming that several people had objected to the part where he gave the ushers instructions to shut the doors during the offering. He then addressed the people who might not frequently attend worship services or who were allegedly not familiar with the church setting.

Marvin Sapp claimed that the whole incident was misunderstood as disrespectful and hostage-taking, which was never his intention. He then said:

“Unfortunately, in this social media age, snippets are easily shared without context, and assumptions are quickly made without understanding the full picture…”

Gospel singer Marvin Sapp clarified himself after his 2024 clip went viral

Bishop and gospel singer Marvin Sapp is facing criticism after being caught on camera telling ushers to keep the doors closed until a donation target was met. In response, Sapp addressed the issue on Facebook, stating that collecting money at religious events is a vulnerable time for security and finance staff.

During this exchange, movement can be dangerous and distracting at times. He explained that his instructions were not about exerting control but rather about establishing a respectful, focused, and safe atmosphere for both those managing the resources and those who choose to donate.

Marvin Sapp then added:

“Conferences have budgets. Churches have budgets. And people have budgets. As the assigned ministerial gift for this international gathering, one of my responsibilities was to help raise the conference budget. That’s not manipulation, it’s stewardship…”

He clarified his position before providing some biblical background on the matter. He claimed that in 1 Chronicles 29, David urged the people to contribute as he prepared to build the temple.

David first gave from his own treasure and encouraged the leaders to do the same. The people donated generously and willingly. Eventually, David had to ask them to stop as the need was met, and every gift was recorded.

Marvin Sapp further added that according to the Bible, they allegedly donated precious stones, iron, bronze, silver, and gold. He wrote:

“So when someone challenges people to give a specific amount, it is not unbiblical. It is not manipulation. It is in order. It is consistent with Scripture. But here’s the tension: people’s traditions often conflict with biblical truth..”

He then concluded his post:

“So yes, you saw a moment. But I invite you to understand the movement behind it. I felt it was necessary to provide context to this clip, and I hope you’ll share this explanation with the same passion and speed that the original clip was shared.”

