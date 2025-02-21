"So I started tweeting sh*t" - Rapper Reason claims he supported Drake during Kendrick Lamar feud so Top Dawg Entertainment would drop him

Well-known rapper Reason, also known as Robert Lee Gill Jr., has recently opened up about why he supported Drake during his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar last year. Robert said that he did it so that he could get rid of his contract with the record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, also called TDE.

Ad

Reason appeared for an interview on the podcast Bootleg Kev on February 21, 2025. He said that he lost a section of his fans after he showcased his support for Drizzy. He elaborated on the same by saying:

"The only fans I really lost were fans that I shot myself in the foot [with] but I had to do that to get out of the label deal."

Ad

Trending

He addedm “When the Dot and the Drake beef started, I felt like Top and them were kinda dragging their feet a little bit. I don’t think purposely, I think they just had a lot of sh*t going on. And I knew that if I sparked a fire a little bit, that they’d be like, ‘We gotta separate from this.’ So I started tweeting sh*t on the side of Drake purposely."

Ad

Ad

Reason disclosed that he shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the release of the diss track Push Ups, praising the song and deleted it in ten minutes.

He claimed that the tweet was helpful for him since it would contribute to his separation from TDE. He said that as a result of his actions, TDE separated from him a month later.

"I just knew it was sensitive times and I knew business-wise, it would make the most sense for [TDE] to separate from me at that point. That sh*t worked. A month later, I was gone. It was fast. … Paperwork was in my email," he recalled.

Ad

Reason confirmed last year that he had exited Top Dawg Entertainment

Ad

According to Billboard, Robert announced in August 2018 that he had joined TDE. Notably, his first project with the company was a single titled Seasons, which was featured on the soundtrack of the MCU superhero film, Black Panther, released the same year.

Reason continued releasing more songs with the record label over the next few years such as Summer Up. Back in June 2024, The rapper revealed that he had left TDE in a statement shared through social media. He expressed gratitude to the company and wrote:

Ad

"...it comes with great appreciation and excitement that I want to announce my split with TDE. I want to give a huge thank you to top himself, not only for giving me a chance to live out my dream but also for hearing me and understanding my decision to travel a different path after the years."

Ad

Robert wrote that he has a lot of respect for TDE that will never change and thanked all those who allowed him to share his music with everyone. He additionally thanked his fans and fellow artists for being there for him.

Reason has released three albums throughout his career and his latest album was I Love You Again, which came out in February this year. He is also known for his singles such as Better Dayz, Show Stop, and Sauce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback