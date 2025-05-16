“SO INSANE”— From Mason Gooding’s surprise cameo to visual chemistry, BLACKPINK Lisa & Tyla’s ‘When I’m with You’ MV leaves fans in a frenzy

On Friday, May 16, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Tyla released their latest collaborative song When I'm With You, along with its music video. As fans continued to swoon over the song and its various intriguing aspects, some other parts of the music video also surprisingly caught their eye. In the music video, people noticed two unexpected cameos.

Ad

One was from Leah and Miguel, the couple from Love Island, who appeared as support actors in the music video of When I'm With You. The other cameo was by the American actor Mason Gooding, who has appeared in many famous movies such as Aftermath, Scream Series, Fall, and more. In the music video, he was seen dancing alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Additionally, American music artist Princess Sab Zada also made a brief appearance in the music video. Along with these cameos, fans and netizens also couldn't stop talking about the collaborative track and how the song brought several interesting topics to discuss.

Collectively, people were impressed by the collaboration and loved how the two artists, Lisa and Tyla, matched each other's music styles. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad

"SO INSANE," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This was the best collaboration MV we’ve gotten after 'New Woman'," said a fan on X.

"They are the hottest duo right now with the ultimate summer anthem with no exaggeration right because damn woo," added another fan.

"Wtf! This was so unexpected! My fave Love Island couple!" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens commented on how intriguing they found the several cameos in the When I'm With You music video.

Ad

"This crossover I’m going insane," stated a fan.

"was not expecting mason gooding to be in the music video, give lisa the romcom script asappppp," added an X user.

"MVs is full of hottest people joining the MV," said a netizen.

"i need more things from li sa and mason this was not enough omg WTFFFFFFFFF PLEASE GOD LISTEN TO MY PRAYERS," commented another X user.

Ad

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, actor, and dancer who is based in South Korea. She debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members, and she stands as one of the rappers of the group. During her time under YG Entertainment, she released two solo tracks—MONEY and LALISA—to kickstart her solo career.

Ad

Ad

However, in December 2023, BLACKPINK members decided to part ways with YG Entertainment following the contract expiration. While BLACKPINK as a group still stands under YG Entertainment, the members kickstarted their own labels or joined other agencies for their solo activities and promotions. Therefore, Lisa not only started her own label, LLOUD, but also joined RCA Records.

Following the same, she released several singles such as Rockstar, New Woman feat. Rosalìa, and Moonlit Floor. Around February 2025, she rolled out a pre-release single called Born Again feat. Doja Cat and RAYE for her then-upcoming album, Alter Ego. The album was eventually released on February 28, with the song FXCK THE WORLD UP as its title track.

Ad

Therefore, her latest release, in addition to her solo track, was When I'm With You with Tyla, and fans have been excitedly looking forward to her solo releases in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More