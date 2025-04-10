"So the owner hired all his frat brothers" — Netizens react to video of Dreamville security dancing to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' going viral 

On Thursday, April 10, @JasmineBihhhh posted a video clip from the Dreamville Fest last weekend, where the security guards were spotted grooving to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

The clip, reshared from TikTok, featured five guards in matching orange t-shirts dancing in synchronization while the audience cheered and sang along with them, especially at the track's "a-minor" hook.

The tweet has since gone viral, having received over 95K views and 4K likes within hours of its upload. Netizens have been commenting on it, with one of them writing:

"So the owner hired all his frat brothers"

"Drakes suing jcole next" - commented an X user.

"Wait Cole let this rock? The story gets weirder and weirder" - added another.

"J Cole is a bi**h letting this shit slide at his Festival Drake better not do another song with that sorry a** ni**a" - wrote a third netizen.

For the unversed, J. Cole was referenced in multiple comments because he is a co-founder of the festival. Cole was also one of the headliners in the Dreamville Festival, alongside Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Erykah Badu. J. Cole also featured in Drake's first diss track aimed at Kendrick - First Person Shooter.

Meanwhile, others talked about Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us remaining popular and relevant even after nearly a year after its release.

"Mind you, it’s a year since this song dropped" - posted a fourth user.

"OVO stans told me only white people like this song tho LOL" - replied a fifth one.

"I was there everybody was sitting down waiting of jid when this came on and the people in front was bored waiting so they did this to keep em entertained cause ni**as was drunk" - added a sixth netizen.

"The bots got off the Internet, came to life and got jobs in security" - commented a seventh one.

Dreamville Fest hosted its fifth installment in Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 5 and 6. Besides the headliners, the major performers at the festival include Ludacris, PARTYNEXTDOOR, GloRilla, Ab-Soul, Chief Keef, and EarthGang, among others.

Kendrick Lamar's Luther continues to stay no.1 on Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh week

While Not Like Us has gone on to become one of the most successful songs of Kendrick Lamar's career, another one of the GNX rapper's songs is currently a listener-favorite.

Lamar's Luther, which also features SZA, is currently in its seventh consecutive week at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, Not Like Us, which was once number 1, is now positioned at number 15.

The other Kendrick Lamar songs that are currently on the chart include:

Tv Off - number 16

Squabble Up - number 23

30 for 30 - number 24

Peekaboo - number 67

The Hood Politics rapper is currently gearing up to kickstart his upcoming headlining tour (alongside SZA) - the Grand National Tour, which opens in Minneapolis on April 19.

The first all-stadium tour for both SZA and Kendrick Lamar, the Grand National Tour, is scheduled to have 39 shows across North America and Europe and will conclude in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 9.

