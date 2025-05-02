On April 30, 2025, global girl group KATSEYE released its latest track, Gnarly. However, since its rollout, the segments of the music video and choreography have been met with scrutiny.

While the single gained early traction for its experimental tone and bold visual language, elements featuring 17-year-old member Yoonchae became the focus of online discussion.

In one scene, Yoonchae is shown inside a limousine shaking a bottle that resembles sparkling wine. Though the drink's nature is unconfirmed, the portrayal drew attention due to her age.

Furthermore, a sequence displays animated visuals of insects mating on a sandwich that some viewers read as symbolically intimate. Another segment likens the KATSEYE members to fruits and vegetables, which some found to imply commodification.

The dance routine raised concerns due to adult-like moves and poses. KATSEYE's outfits, featuring visible lingerie details, also drew criticism, with some questioning if they were appropriate for teenage performers.

"It’s so weird oh my god.. if a kpop group did this it would be an uproar wtf," an X user commented.

The repeated concern has led to wider discussions on how youthful performers are framed within stylized or edgy artistic directions. Netizens are criticizing HYBE for allowing mature themes in the MV.

"Eunchae and yoonchae both being s*xualized before the age of 18 by hybe…. sick fucks," a fan remarked.

"Tbh i would probably like gnarly if not for the fact that they have a minor and barely adult women twerking and smacking each others asses… it just makes me uncomfortable knowing hybes history with minors and young women," a user mentioned.

"Even if all the girls loved the concept, hybe could have easily waited another year before releasing a song that included moaning and a video that included twerking, ass slapping, and two flies having s*x. it’s very unsettling to me. i hope those girls are doing okay right now:(," a person shared.

Following the backlash, HYBE has since distributed a version of Gnarly with revised lyrics. Check out more similar fan reactions.

"Listened to gnarly and i think half the mv is cool, if it's on mute. way too s*xualised with yoonchae still a minor (and 3/6 members under 20? they're so young), the constant swearing is so weird?? it's just a mess and the brand name drops are out of place. gnarly, or tacky?," a netizen said.

"I have no opinions on gnarly like the rest of the internet does outside of the fact that the s*xual overtones in the mv and dance are craaaazy for there to be a 17 year old in the group those creative directors need to be executed," a user noted.

"I feel a little bad for yoonchae because gnarly is so explicit for her 😭😔 the moaning part and "I'm the shit" part," another fan added.

KATSEYE addresses Gnarly reactions through a trending TikTok clip

Following the debut of their latest track, KATSEYE released a TikTok video that appeared to respond to the ongoing public response surrounding the release. The clip surfaced on the same evening the single dropped and has since circulated widely across online platforms.

In the short video, members echoed a phrase said by American artist Nicki Minaj, saying:

“You’re not going to get the song the first time you hear it. After a second and third time, you’re going to be like ‘Woah, what is this?!”

The original line, which Minaj shared in relation to her own song, Massive Attack, has been used across social media to describe music that challenges first impressions.

The timing of KATSEYE’s post coincided with discussions online about the visual direction and performance style of Gnarly, which includes scenes some viewers have flagged for their tone and presentation. The group’s post, though brief, was seen by many as an acknowledgment of the mixed reviews.

KATSEYE was launched in 2024 with their first digital track, Debut. The group came together through the reality program The Dream Academy and was created as a collaborative project between HYBE and Geffen Records.

