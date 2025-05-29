"Some moments are meant to be kept private"— Fans slam XGALX for filming XG‘s Chisa while she was sick and in pain

On May 26, 2025, XG shared a new video on their YouTube channel that showcased Chisa's sensitive moments of being sick, exhausted, and unable to breathe due to overwork. The clip was titled, XTRA XG #65 (XG 1st WORLD TOUR "The first HOWL" LANDING at UK & Europe Behind Part.2).

In the clip, XG's Chisa was seen lying on a couch, looking tired and unwell. The manager suggested that they wait and see if she got better, but the artist stated she would perform. Unfortunately, her health deteriorated as she went on stage, which led to her fainting. The staff had to use a wheelchair to transport her to the medical center, where she was accompanied by her manager.

The clips showcasing Chisa's condition soon went viral on social media. Netizens were crushed to see the artist's emotional and painful moments, leading to them condemning XGALX for sharing the video publicly and suggesting that it should have been kept private.

"i understand that they want to show the highs and lows cause in reality not everything is perfect and it’s cool to see how they overcome hardships. but at the same time i do think some moments are meant to be kept private like basically fainting and being recorded is crazy."

Fans stated the agency should stop glorifying the group's emotional and sensitive moments.

"Srsly, it's not just XG but also other companies obsession of filming their idols in a mentally & physically exhausted state just to show their dedication/determination. They really need to stop glorifying sh*t like that," a fan reacted.

"She didn't even know she was being filmed and y'all are as usual defending the company for exploiting her in her most vulnerable moment. This whole thing of filming idols at their worst to show their "dedication" or whatever is so f*cked and y’all shouldn't be defending it," another fan mentioned.

"xgalx should really stop filming the girls when they're sick and putting those parts in the videos it just shows how overworked they are and adding it in like it's nothing just for some extra attention doesn't sit right," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, some netizens supported the agency's actions. They mentioned how affected they were after watching Chisa's deteriorating health condition. They believed XGALX did the right thing by sharing the emotional hardships faced by idols.

"We embrace the "fake it til you make it" mindset; her dream is to perform and see her fans smile. It's that drive and adrenaline that pushed her to keep going. No one can tell her otherwise, despite the team's concerns," a user reacted.

"I respectfully disagree with you on this. This video deepened my appreciation for them as a person and an artist. As a performer myself, I can confidently say that it was entirely Chisa's decision to finish the show to the best of her ability," another user mentioned.

"I both agree and disagree. This video will further increase respect for Chisa and girls in general, showing how challenging this work at time`s is and how much they're willing to sacrifice for their passion and fans. On the other hand, I agree that some scenes, like the one with the chair, could have been left out," another user commented.

More about XG's Chisa

XG at 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Image via Getty)

XG's Chisa is the eldest member, sub-leader, and vocalist of the Japanese group. She debuted with the band on March 18, 2022, with the single Tippy Topes. She and her bandmates are represented by the agency XGALX.

For those unversed, XG, aka Xtraordinary Girls, consists of seven members, including Hinata, Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Juria, Cocona, and Maya. They have released numerous albums, singles, and records. These include New DNA, Mascara, Shooting Star, Awe, Undefeated, and more.

In recent news, XG embarked on their first world tour titled The First Howl.

