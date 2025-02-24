"Someone give the marketing team a raise" — Internet reacts as Sydney Water claims to have found the Yeezy slide Drake threw at the drone

On February 21, 2025, Sydney Water, Australia's largest water utility company, shared a playful post featuring a picture of seemingly Drake's orange Yeezy slides on its Instagram account. The caption humorously suggested that the slides might belong to Canadian rapper Drake. He allegedly threw the slides at a drone during a recent incident. The rapper is currently in Australia for his Anita Max Win Tour.

Ad

The post quickly gained traction, with social media users expressing amusement and admiration for Sydney Water's smart marketing strategy. Many praised the team for the witty move. One netizen commented:

"Someone give the marketing team a raise"

A user on Instagram wrote (Image via Instagram/@sydneywater)

Some Instagram users speculated that the post was a form of next-level trolling, cleverly infused with humor.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, several users suggested that Sydney Water could have further capitalized on the moment by auctioning the Yeezy slides, believing it would have provided the company with even greater marketing leverage.

The users on Instagram commented (Image via Instagram/@sydneywater)

Furthermore, some Instagram users pointed out that Sydney Water displayed the Yeezy slides' wrong side. They claimed that Drizzy had thrown the left slide, while the water utility company had found and showcased the right one.

Ad

Additionally, a few users raised concerns about the ethics of flying drones over private residences, regardless of the celebrity involved.

The users on Instagram commented (Image via Instagram/@sydneywater)

As of now, neither Sydney Water nor the Canadian rapper has publicly responded to the online reactions.

Ad

Sydney Water's viral post shows a Yeezy slide possibly belonging to Drake

Ad

On February 21, 2025, Sydney Water took to its Instagram account to reference the viral moment involving Drake's orange Yeezy slide.

The post, which featured three slides, began with an image of a swimmer holding the orange Yeezy, with the shot capturing both the water and the penthouse where the Canadian rapper is staying.

The second slide displayed the infamous moment of Drake interacting with the drone. The third slide started with a zoomed-in shot of the penthouse building, gradually zooming out to reveal the orange Yeezy found at the corner of the shoreline.

Ad

In the caption, Sydney Water humorously invited the rapper to pick up his slide from their Parramatta office and extended a warm welcome to him in the city.

"Hey Drake, this yours?? 🩴 Hope you're enjoying our beautiful city - but let's keep it that way, yeah? Feel free to swing by our Parramatta office to pick it up 👍 DM us when you're en route - we'll even chuck in a Warragamba Slammer bottle. @champagnepapi," Sydney Water captioned.

Ad

Sydney Water mentions Crown Sydney (Image via Instragram/@sydneywater)

In addition to the playful post, Sydney Water tagged Crown Sydney, the hotel and residential apartments where Drake is staying, in the comments section. The company humorously suggested that Crown Sydney pass along the message to Drizzy about the misplaced Yeezy slide.

Ad

"@crownsydney can you please pass on a message to a Mr Drizzy - believe he's a guest in your penthouse suite - we have his shoe," the water company wrote in the comments.

Last week, a video circulated online showing a drone shot of Drake's penthouse in Sydney. The short clip captures the rapper casually walking from the lounge area to the balcony when he spots the drone.

Ad

Ad

In a swift reaction, he picks up an orange Yeezy slide from the ground and attempts to hit the drone, though he misses. He appears visibly confused by the drone's presence, which flies away as the video cuts.

It remains unclear how the drone ended up at the rapper's penthouse, who sent it, or its purpose. Drake has not yet commented on the incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback