"Sounds like Drake" — Internet reacts to Big Sean's 'Head In The Sky' freestyle

On February 28, Big Sean released the Head to the Sky freestyle on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. According to Complex, the track samples Optimistic by Sounds of Blackness. Sean's Instagram post featuring the freestyle included a caption that read:

"Head to the Sky freestyle! Last day of black history month... just cause type sh*t! 🌍🔥🖤🫂"

The post garnered more than 290K likes and over 13K reshares since it was uploaded more than 18 hours ago. The freestyle has also been reshared on platforms like X by several accounts, including @nfr_podcast.

Many took to X to share their opinions on the track. Several drew comparisons between Big Sean and other rappers like Drake. A user (@igrowsalons) tweeted:

"Sounds like Drake."

Some popular responses were found on X.

"Bro is not drake," an X user tweeted

"I hate his flow," declared another fan.

"Close your eyes all I hear is drake," claimed another user.

Others claimed that he was an underrated artist and described themselves as being his fans. A user commented:

"One of the most underrated 🎤."

"Big Sean is big but slept on," added a tweet.

"I just want a whole album of Sean rapping like this," stated a fan.

In the comment section of the post, Big Sean mentioned that producer Amaire Johnson sent him Optimistic for sampling. According to a Revolt TV article dated February 28, cinematographers Kirch Films and Thomas Carmona filmed the music video in New York.

Big Sean recently released his book Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace

Big Sean has officially become an author with the release of his book, Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace. On February 25, he sat down with Today to talk about his new book. During the conversation, he revealed that his personal experiences primarily inspired him to start writing.

He further opened up about his experience being a father and stated that fatherhood gave him a new perspective towards life. During the interview, a host described Sean's new book as an interactive guidebook.

Talking about the book, the rapper stated that he involved several concepts and stories in the book that he had learned from people whom he admired in his life. In the book, Sean has cited five practices needed to attain purpose, success, and inner peace: "accept, strategize, try, trust, manifest."

Sean revealed that these practices would help anybody who had been feeling negative or upset for whatever reason in life. The book is now available on Amazon, priced at $14.99 for Kindle. The hardcover and audio CD are available for $23.18 and $39.99, respectively.

Fans have expressed excitement for both the new projects of Big Sean.

