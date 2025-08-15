Steve Lacy announces new album "Oh Yeah?": Everything we know so far

On August 14, Rolling Stone published an interview with Steve Lacy, where he revealed that his next album, Oh Yeah?, will be released in 2025.While the guitarist - born Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya - hasn't announced a release date for the new project, he did address the reason behind taking so long to finish it, saying:&quot;This one has taken a lot of time and thought. I keep using the word ‘design.’ It feels like fully designing a new language for myself.&quot;Thomas continued to say that Oh Yeah? is the first project where he has put conscious thoughts into the lyrics, adding:&quot;When I first started making shit or producing stuff with the Internet, I would always make the beat, make a hook, and just give it away. That was my process for a while, so words were always just kind of secondary. I’m like, ‘If my beat hard, this bass line hard, the chords hard, what else do we need?’ But now I’m like, 'OK, I want to say shit how I would say shit'.&quot;Oh Yeah? will serve as Steve Lacy's first LP in the last three years, following the release of his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, which was released in 2022.Steve Lacy addressed his viral concert video from 202265th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: GettyIn addition to talking about his upcoming project, Steve Lacy also brought up some past experiences - one of which included a video from 2022 that went viral.For her unversed, as Lacy was performing, a fan threw a camera on the stage, which he smashed immediately, creating a buzz online. Recalling the video, Steve mentioned how the incident was misinterpreted by the media outlets, saying:&quot;That’s when I kind of understood what fame was. The story was that I broke this [guy’s] phone and I ended the show. I was like, ‘Oh, wow. Niggas just lie.’ I finished the show. I was like, ‘Just make sure that person gets kicked out.’ Because why the f**k are you throwing shit at me?&quot;Steve Lacy went on to describe his first viral moment as &quot;a culture shock&quot; for him, after which the guitarist went relatively quiet. Speaking about the time, Lacy pointed out that while anyone else in his position would want to &quot;ride the wave,&quot; he wasn't &quot;worried about that sh*t&quot;. &quot;Time is crazy, man, it really tells you. And I think this is why I feel so confident in my choices and my timing, because everything has been so slow and drawn out,&quot; he said.Lacy also said that he wasn't stressed about &quot;quick virality&quot; because he didn't want to be bigger than he needed to be.Before he pursued his solo music career, Steve Lacy was part of an R&amp;B collective called The Internet, and was part of the band when they dropped Ego Death in 2015 and Hive Mind in 2018.