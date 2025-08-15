  • home icon
  • Music
  • Steve Lacy announces new album "Oh Yeah?": Everything we know so far

Steve Lacy announces new album "Oh Yeah?": Everything we know so far

By Akanksha Mishra
Published Aug 15, 2025 11:54 GMT
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty

On August 14, Rolling Stone published an interview with Steve Lacy, where he revealed that his next album, Oh Yeah?, will be released in 2025.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While the guitarist - born Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya - hasn't announced a release date for the new project, he did address the reason behind taking so long to finish it, saying:

"This one has taken a lot of time and thought. I keep using the word ‘design.’ It feels like fully designing a new language for myself."

Thomas continued to say that Oh Yeah? is the first project where he has put conscious thoughts into the lyrics, adding:

Ad
"When I first started making shit or producing stuff with the Internet, I would always make the beat, make a hook, and just give it away. That was my process for a while, so words were always just kind of secondary. I’m like, ‘If my beat hard, this bass line hard, the chords hard, what else do we need?’ But now I’m like, 'OK, I want to say shit how I would say shit'."
Ad

Oh Yeah? will serve as Steve Lacy's first LP in the last three years, following the release of his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, which was released in 2022.

Steve Lacy addressed his viral concert video from 2022

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty

In addition to talking about his upcoming project, Steve Lacy also brought up some past experiences - one of which included a video from 2022 that went viral.

Ad

For her unversed, as Lacy was performing, a fan threw a camera on the stage, which he smashed immediately, creating a buzz online. Recalling the video, Steve mentioned how the incident was misinterpreted by the media outlets, saying:

"That’s when I kind of understood what fame was. The story was that I broke this [guy’s] phone and I ended the show. I was like, ‘Oh, wow. Niggas just lie.’ I finished the show. I was like, ‘Just make sure that person gets kicked out.’ Because why the f**k are you throwing shit at me?"
Ad

Steve Lacy went on to describe his first viral moment as "a culture shock" for him, after which the guitarist went relatively quiet. Speaking about the time, Lacy pointed out that while anyone else in his position would want to "ride the wave," he wasn't "worried about that sh*t".

"Time is crazy, man, it really tells you. And I think this is why I feel so confident in my choices and my timing, because everything has been so slow and drawn out," he said.
Ad

Lacy also said that he wasn't stressed about "quick virality" because he didn't want to be bigger than he needed to be.

Before he pursued his solo music career, Steve Lacy was part of an R&B collective called The Internet, and was part of the band when they dropped Ego Death in 2015 and Hive Mind in 2018.

About the author
Akanksha Mishra

Akanksha Mishra

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications