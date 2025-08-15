How old is BabyChiefDoIt? Teen rapper goes viral after admitting use of ChatGPT to write his songs - Here’s his age

Chicago-based rapper BabyChiefDoIt admitted to using ChatGPT to write lyrics during his recent interview on Power 105.1, which aired on August 11, 2025. According to Famous Birthdays, BabyChiefDoIt, whose real name is Jayden Whittier Jones, was born on May 4, 2008, making him 17 years old at the time of writing this article.During his recent radio appearance, the teenage rapper, known for his tracks such as Rollin' and Nachos, told the host that he had been using ChatGPT to write lyrics for his songs. He added that he fed the AI chatbot four bars and asked it to expand on them, saying:&quot;I've been using that s**t [ChatGPT] to write my lyrics, real shit...Yeah, that s**t work. All I did was, I wrote down four bars and and then I said, 'Write me a song...start me out, some s**t like that...' That s**t, it wrote some s**t.&quot;When asked why he turned to ChatGPT for lyrics, BabyChiefDoIt said one of his followers gave him the idea after he asked for lyricist suggestions on social media. However, the rapper did not reveal which songs he used ChatGPT for and concurred that the AI should not receive writing credits.BabyChiefDoIt was inducted into XXL Magazine's 2025 Freshman ClassIn June 2025, XXL Magazine unveiled its 18th edition of its Freshman Class, an annual list of up-and-coming rappers. The 2025 list included rappers like BabyChiefDoIt, Loe Shimmy, Ray Vaughn, and ian, among others. The 12 artists were reportedly selected from a list of 68 rappers.Joey @gothamhiphopLINKThe 2025 XXL Freshman Class has been announced:Ray VaughnBabyChiefDoitEem Triplin1900RugratSamara CynIan GeloLoe ShimmyLazer Dim 700YTB FattNino PaidEBK JaayboThoughts?In his profile for XXL Magazine, BabyChiefDoIt expressed excitement about being included in the list, describing it as a &quot;blessing.&quot;&quot;It was 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. I was still asleep, and somebody kept calling me. So, I picked up the phone with both my eyes closed, answered, and my manager, Fred, was like, ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘For what?’ And he was like, ‘You made XXL.’ I was like, ‘OK, I’ll call you back when I get up.’ It just didn’t feel real until now. It feel real now that I’m in it, that I’m doing it. This is really not my time, this is all God’s timing, man. This is a blessing, so it’ll all make sense in the end.&quot;The teenager, who named Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, and Rick Ross as his influences, said people would be able to feel his character and personality through his music, adding that he was authentic, genuine, and &quot;not too serious a person.&quot;BabyChiefDoIt released two new songs in the past two months. In Went West, released this June, the Chicago rapper likened himself to Kanye West, rapping:&quot;They gon' be surprised when they see I made this beat / BabyChief went Kanye West.&quot;On August 8, he released another single, titled Mr. President, in which he includes a throwaway line encouraging fans to stay away from drugs and gangs.&quot;I'm on a quest for love, but my h*es keep gettin' f**ked, it got me stressed/ They'll never find no n***a like me, lil' Chief do it the best/ To all the kids that hear my music, don't do drugs or gang bang,&quot; he raps.BabyChiefDoIt has two mixtapes to his credit, titled Animals Only (2024) and Zoo Life (2025). According to his XXL profile, he is reportedly working on his debut album, 26 Days, 12 Nights, scheduled for release sometime this year.