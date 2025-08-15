  • home icon
  • Music
  • How old is BabyChiefDoIt? Teen rapper goes viral after admitting use of ChatGPT to write his songs - Here’s his age

How old is BabyChiefDoIt? Teen rapper goes viral after admitting use of ChatGPT to write his songs - Here’s his age

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 15, 2025 08:08 GMT
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 6, 2025 - Source: Getty
BabyChiefDoIt visits SiriusXM on August 6, 2025 (Image via Getty Images)

Chicago-based rapper BabyChiefDoIt admitted to using ChatGPT to write lyrics during his recent interview on Power 105.1, which aired on August 11, 2025. According to Famous Birthdays, BabyChiefDoIt, whose real name is Jayden Whittier Jones, was born on May 4, 2008, making him 17 years old at the time of writing this article.

Ad

During his recent radio appearance, the teenage rapper, known for his tracks such as Rollin' and Nachos, told the host that he had been using ChatGPT to write lyrics for his songs. He added that he fed the AI chatbot four bars and asked it to expand on them, saying:

"I've been using that s**t [ChatGPT] to write my lyrics, real shit...Yeah, that s**t work. All I did was, I wrote down four bars and and then I said, 'Write me a song...start me out, some s**t like that...' That s**t, it wrote some s**t."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

When asked why he turned to ChatGPT for lyrics, BabyChiefDoIt said one of his followers gave him the idea after he asked for lyricist suggestions on social media. However, the rapper did not reveal which songs he used ChatGPT for and concurred that the AI should not receive writing credits.

BabyChiefDoIt was inducted into XXL Magazine's 2025 Freshman Class

In June 2025, XXL Magazine unveiled its 18th edition of its Freshman Class, an annual list of up-and-coming rappers. The 2025 list included rappers like BabyChiefDoIt, Loe Shimmy, Ray Vaughn, and ian, among others. The 12 artists were reportedly selected from a list of 68 rappers.

Ad
Ad

In his profile for XXL Magazine, BabyChiefDoIt expressed excitement about being included in the list, describing it as a "blessing."

"It was 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. I was still asleep, and somebody kept calling me. So, I picked up the phone with both my eyes closed, answered, and my manager, Fred, was like, ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘For what?’ And he was like, ‘You made XXL.’ I was like, ‘OK, I’ll call you back when I get up.’ It just didn’t feel real until now. It feel real now that I’m in it, that I’m doing it. This is really not my time, this is all God’s timing, man. This is a blessing, so it’ll all make sense in the end."
Ad

The teenager, who named Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, and Rick Ross as his influences, said people would be able to feel his character and personality through his music, adding that he was authentic, genuine, and "not too serious a person."

BabyChiefDoIt released two new songs in the past two months. In Went West, released this June, the Chicago rapper likened himself to Kanye West, rapping:

"They gon' be surprised when they see I made this beat / BabyChief went Kanye West."
Ad

On August 8, he released another single, titled Mr. President, in which he includes a throwaway line encouraging fans to stay away from drugs and gangs.

"I'm on a quest for love, but my h*es keep gettin' f**ked, it got me stressed/ They'll never find no n***a like me, lil' Chief do it the best/ To all the kids that hear my music, don't do drugs or gang bang," he raps.
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

BabyChiefDoIt has two mixtapes to his credit, titled Animals Only (2024) and Zoo Life (2025). According to his XXL profile, he is reportedly working on his debut album, 26 Days, 12 Nights, scheduled for release sometime this year.

About the author
Juhi Marzia

Juhi Marzia

With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.

When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications