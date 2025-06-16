“SUCH A SIBLING BEHAVIOR” -Fans react as BTS’ j-hope’s sister Jiwoo hilariously comments on his “fiery shirtless” ‘Killin it Girl’ stage moment

BTS' j-hope and his sister Jiwoo shared a playful moment on Instagram following the final day of his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert tour. After the last concert on June 14, Jiwoo took to Instagram to share her feelings about her younger brother’s solo journey.

Ad

Her first post was deeply emotional, reflecting her pride and support. In her second post, however, she humorously admitted feeling a bit embarrassed after watching him perform shirtless on stage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One fan reacted to the post:

“Sibling behavior”

Hobi himself joined in the fun by reposting her story and reacting with laughter.

Jiwoo’s caption about his fiery Killin’ It Girl performance read:

“Even tho I was a bit embarrassed... that fiery shirtless moment! Killin' it Man”

To this, he responded simply by laughing:

“Kekekeke”

Fans found this adorable:

"THEY ARE SO ADORABLE," a fan coined.

Ad

"They're really so much cute," a fan said.

"Their siblings bond is so cute and sweet," a fan commented.

Some other fans commented:

"I mean like if i see my brother performing shirtless i would be embarrassed too," a fan expressed their personal feelings.

"They are so proud of their boy," a fan mentioned.

Ad

j-hope's entire family attends his finale concert in Goyang

On June 14, the final show of j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concert tour took place in Goyang. As his first-ever solo tour came to a close, the finale held deep emotional significance. All the BTS members, along with his parents and his sister Jiwoo, attended the concert to cheer him on one last time on the tour.

Ad

The presence of his entire family and bandmates made the night even more meaningful for j-hope. His father was even seen personally greeting all six BTS members at the venue, creating a heartwarming scene.

Proud of the moment and speaking on behalf of the family, Jiwoo took to Instagram to share her heartfelt thoughts:

“On the last day, seeing the faces of dad and mom who were filled with emotion throughout the performance made my heart tingle with emotion.. From the preparation for the tour, every moment, in every situation, you did your best..You are truly amazing and respectable! We will cheer and support you with all our hearts every day. Don’t forget~ Fighting!!!!!”

Ad

Her message, filled with pride and emotion, was followed by a more playful post, showing the contrast in feelings something fans dubbed as classic sibling behavior.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She also shared pictures of her family members, including her husband, from the concert. Fans were deeply touched by the photos and the words she shared, as they offered a rare glimpse into the close bond between j-hope and his family.

Hence, it was one of the rare glimpses showcasing the bond between BTS members and their siblings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More