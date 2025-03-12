Suge Knight's son points out that Snoop Dogg's album with Dr. Dre "flopped" amid his father's ongoing feud

Suge Knight's son, Suge Jacob Knight, shared his thoughts on his father's ongoing feud with West Coast legend Snoop Dogg. For those unfamiliar, the dispute between the two escalated last month after Knight accused the rapper of trying to bail out Keefe D, 2Pac's alleged killer.

In response, Snoop Dogg alleged that Knight was upset over Snoop's ownership of Death Row Records, a record label that Knight co-founded in 1991. According to Complex, Snoop reportedly purchased Death Row Records in 2022, nearly two decades after he released his debut album, Doggystyle, via the label in 1993.

The feud between Knight and Snoop Dogg grew more intense after Knight responded during a phone interview from prison with The Art of Dialogue on March 10, 2025. During the interview, Knight asserted that Snoop Dogg's latest 2024 album with Dr. Dre, titled Missionary (the follow-up to Doggystyle), was a flop.

Suge Knight's son supported his father's statement in an Instagram post on March 12, 2025, writing:

"We know it’s true. Been almost 5 years with a Dr. Dre album collaboration and it all flopped. #FreeSugeKnight."

Exploring the recent feud between Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg

The feud between Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight is not new, originally beginning in the early 2000s. Recently, Knight reignited the feud by accusing Snoop Dogg of trying to bail out Tupac Shakur's alleged killer.

He also claimed that Snoop Dogg was linked to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' s*x trafficking charges in a phone interview with The Art of Dialogue in February 2025.

“Since I been in here, Snoop and other people been trying to bail the guy out—Keefe D, ‘cuz he talking too much," he said. “You got to understand, him, Puffy, Ray J, all those dudes that got Puffy ties. And apparently Keefe D telling it all, you know what I mean? The more he talked, the more they'll get hurt about the situation.”

According to Complex, Snoop Dogg fired back at these claims in a comment under The Art of Dialogue's Instagram video, stating, "This n***a [won’t] stop talking about me mad cuz I Own death row I realize your real lies."

In another phone interview with The Art of Dialogue, posted on March 10, 2025, Suge Knight suggested that despite his claims, Snoop Dogg is not the owner of Death Row Records and urged the rapper to provide proof of his purchase of the record label.

“Snoop, you said I'm mad because you bought Death Row. What you buy? Shut me up. Show me where y'all paid the money to buy it. Show me the paperwork—show me what you own,” Knight said.

Knight also claimasserted that Snoop Dogg and other rappers were "destroying hip-hop" and making it worse, adding that Snoop "messed up" the name of Death Row Records if he truly owned it.

According to Complex, Knight further stated that Snoop Dogg "disappointed the world" by producing albums that "flopped." He highlighted the success of Tha Dogg Pound's 1995 album Dogg Food, released when Suge Knight headed Death Row Records.

He compared it to the hip-hop group's latest album W.A.W.G (We All We Got), released in 2024 when Snoop Dogg headed the record label, claiming that the latter album "sold nothing." Suge Knight also claimed that Snoop Dogg's latest album with Dr. Dre, Missionary, "came and went so fast," saying:

"You and Dr. Dre got together, Andre says it's the best album he ever did in his whole life. We couldn't tell because it came and went so fast."

Snoop Dogg had yet to respond to Suge Knight or his son at the time of this article.

Suge Knight is currently serving his sentence on voluntary manslaughter charges and will reportedly be eligible for parole in 2034.

