"Mad cuz I own Death Row" — Snoop Dogg issues response to Suge Knight's claims of rapper trying to bail out Tupac's murder suspect

Snoop Dogg denied Suge Knight's claim that he tried to bail out Tupac Shakur's murder suspect. Knight, a record executive and convicted felon, made the allegations in a telephonic interview with The Art of Dialogue, posted on YouTube on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

For the unversed, 2Pac was gunned down while driving in Las Vegas in 1996. Notably, Knight, who was also in the vehicle at the time, was injured, too. The murder remained largely unsolved until September 2023, when cops arrested and charged former gang leader Duane "Keffe D" Davis.

Post addressing Snoop Dogg's comment (Image via Instagram/ @theartofdialogue)

In the podcast episode, Knight made several explosive allegations against Snoop Dogg, claiming that the rapper put a bounty on 2Pac. In response, Snoop took to the comment section of an Instagram post by @theartofdialogue (about the interview) to write:

"This n***a want (sic) stop talking about me mad cuz I Own death row I realize your real lies."

Suge Knight co-founded Death Row Records with The D.O.C., Dr. Dre, and Dick Griffey in 1991. The label was a massive success, featuring talents like Snoop Dogg (Doggystyle), 2Pac (All Eyez on Me), and Dr. Dre (The Chronic). However, it began to decline in the late 1990s following Pac's death and the departures of Dogg and Dre.

Many reportedly blamed the label's (and Knight's) thuggish reputation and controversies surrounding those associated with the label. Knight himself was incarcerated in 1997 (Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence stemming from a 2015 hit-and-run case).

Death Row filed for bankruptcy in 2006, and in 2022, Snoop Dogg bought the company to revive the label.

Suge Knight's claims against Snoop Dogg explored

During his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Suge Knight alleged that Snoop Dogg was trying to bail out Keffe D because he was "talking too much." He continued to suggest:

"Him, Puffy, Ray J, all those dudes got Puffy ties. And apparently Keefe D telling it all. The more he talks, the more they get hurt by the situation."

Last October, Alex Spiro, a high-profile attorney based in NYC, revealed that Tupac Shakur's family had hired an investigator to find a potential link between the rapper's murder and Diddy. It is worth noting that Keffe D previously claimed that Diddy offered him $1 million for a hit on his West Coast rival.

According to a November 2023 article by NPR, Davis was in the car that fired at Tupac. Further, Davis and Knight are the sole living individuals who were present during the fateful day.

During last week's interview, Knight also claimed that R&B singer Ray J once told him Snoop Dogg put a bounty on Tupac. In a separate video shared by the same podcast, Knight claimed that the two rappers had a fight shortly before the latter's death.

The confrontation stemmed from Snoop Dogg's Hot 97 interview, where he revealed he planned on collaborating with Diddy and Notorious B.I.G. (a.k.a. Biggie), two of Pac's biggest rivals. Knight told the Art of Dialogue that Shakur felt betrayed and angry, noting:

"Pac was livid because he loved those guys. He always stood by them. He said, ‘Man, I put everybody on Death Row. I put everyone on my album… And now this dude gets on the radio and says f**k me? He’s riding with them now?"

While the exact cause of friction between Tupac and his East Coast peers remains unclear, in March 2008, The Los Angeles Times author Chuck Philips wrote an article titled An Attack on Tupac Shakur Launched a Hip-Hop War (since deleted). In his report, Phillips claimed that Diddy and Biggie were responsible for the robbery and shooting of 2Pac in New York (1994).

In a 1995 interview with Vibe, Pac stated that his two rivals were present in the recording studio (where the incident took place). He claimed that after he was ambushed and shot, he took the elevator up to the studio, where he saw about forty people, including Biggie and Diddy, who refused to meet his eye, suggesting they were privy to the happening.

It is worth noting that in the months after the incident, Combs and B.I.G. released the track Who Shot Ya? (February 1995). Pac, taking offense at the song, dropped his own diss, Hit 'Em Up. However, at the time, Biggie (a former friend of Pac's) had disputed the claims that Who Shot Ya? targeted Shakur.

From left Biggie, Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, and Diddy - Source: Getty

According to Phillips, 2Pac's shooting and its aftermath spurred a feud between East and West Coast rappers that eventually led to the deaths of Pac and B.I.G.

Suge Knight also told The Art of Dialogue that Snoop Dogg allegedly lied about visiting Pac in the hospital after the Las Vegas shooting. He stated:

"That definitely didn’t happen. Snoop didn’t go to the hospital. That’s a lie."

Knight is referencing Snoop Dogg's 2022 interview on Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive. At the time, he claimed he met Knight first, who recounted the incident and assured him that Pac would be alright. However, he explained that after he went to the hospital, he was shocked to see that it was not the case and subsequently fainted.

Knight has not publicly reacted to Dogg's comment.

