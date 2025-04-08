Tay-K's alleged girlfriend Joanna Reyes gets emotional while identifying rapper as gunman who killed photographer Mark Saldivar during trial

On April 7, 2025, Joanna Reyes, the alleged ex-girlfriend of Tay-K, testified that the rapper was the gunman who killed photographer Mark Saldivar while attempting to steal his camera gear outside a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio in 2017. Reyes' testimony came on the fifth day of Tay-K's capital murder trial for Saldivar's fatal shooting on April 23, 2017. The trial, held at Bexar County Court in Texas, began on April 1, 2025.

Reyes, identified as a key witness, appeared emotional and teary-eyed during her testimony. She told the jury that Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, asked her for help finding a photographer, claiming that she and McIntyre were dating at the time. Joanna Reyes stated that she found Mark Saldivar on Instagram and connected with him.

On the day of the murder, Reyes said she had picked up Saldivar, McIntyre, and two others, Jalen Bell and Jeremiah Rodriguez, in the SUV. She testified that while driving, Saldivar requested they reschedule their shoot and asked Reyes for a ride to North Star Mall.

She claimed a fight erupted among the four while she was waiting at a stoplight on McCullough Avenue, with McIntyre allegedly pulling out a gun and demanding that the photographer hand over his backpack containing his camera gear.

"Taymor pulled out his gun and pointed it at Mark and asked for his bag. Mark refused to give him the bag and they all started hitting him. Taymor was hitting him with the gun," Reyes said in her testimony.

Joanna Reyes claimed she was afraid to come forward because Tay-K threatened to harm her

While testifying during Tay-K's capital murder trial on April 7, Joanna Reyes stated that McIntyre and the other assailants pushed Mark Saldivar out of the car outside the Chick-fil-A, after which the photographer landed on the hood.

Reyes claimed that McIntyre aimed the gun at her and ordered her to shake Saldivar off the roof, a task she claimed she was unable to do. Following this, Reyes tearfully testified that McIntyre shot the photographer.

“He opened the door and leaned out on one leg. He shot him,” she said.

After the shooting, McIntyre and Bell reportedly took Saldivar's backpack with them, and all four fled the scene, with Reyes driving them to the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant. She also testified before the jury that Jalen Bell congratulated McIntyre on catching his "first body."

"They were going through [the victim's] backpack and his wallet. They had got upset because it was only $10...They were kinda going back-and-forth. Then Jaylen applauded [Tay-K] and gave him a high-five. They high-fived each other. And Jaylen said, 'You caught your first body.'"

Joanna Reyes testified that she was scared to tell the police about the murder because McIntyre threatened to harm her and her family. According to KSAT, Reyes was identified as the getaway driver in the murder.

She reportedly pleaded guilty to witness tampering and accepted a plea deal in exchange for her testimony in the trial. As of this writing, Reyes has not yet been sentenced; however, she is expected to receive 10 years of probation.

Tay-K, who was a minor at the time of the crime, is expected to face a maximum of life in prison without parole if convicted. This is the second murder trial Tay-K has faced.

The rapper is currently serving a 55-year sentence for the 2016 robbery and murder of Ethan Walker, following his sentencing in 2019.

