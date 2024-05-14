Taylor Swift files trademark for the phrase "Female Rage: The Musical" — Here's what it means

On May 11, Taylor Swift filed a trademark for "Female Rage: The Musical" after using the phrase to allude to her newly minted section at The Eras Tour, featuring seven songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift revamped her widely successful tour for its international leg to include songs from her new album, with added costume changes, set decor, and visuals.

She debuted the new version of The Eras Tour at the La Défense Arena in Paris, France, for its four-day run from May 9 to May 12, 2024, where she also introduced the phrase "Female Rage: The Musical" into Swifties' vocabulary.

On May 12, she also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her fans in Paris, where she once again mentioned the phrase about her new segment.

"This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical. To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you - but mostly for the fans in Paris," she wrote.

Taylor Swift continued,

"I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!"

Taylor Swift filed a trademark for "Female Rage: The Musical" on May 11

Taylor Swift's monumental year continues as she kicked off the international leg of The Eras Tour in Paris, fresh from the success of The Tortured Poets Department, her 11th studio album released on April 19.

Parisian Swifties were in for a treat as the pop star debuted a new segment based on her latest album, with seven new songs added to the tracklist, which she introduced as "Female Rage: The Musical."

The singer is trying to trademark the phrase for future use. According to Music-News, the 34-year-old Grammy winner's company, TAS Rights Management, reportedly filed the paperwork to trademark "Female Rage: The Musical" on May 11.

While no further details have been revealed, Taylor Swift's team seemingly plans on using the phrase in downloadable electronic sheet music, musical sound recordings, audio recordings featuring music and musical entertainment, digital publications, books, and merchandise.

Swifties have already begun selling T-shirts, candles, mouse pads, and other merchandise with the phrase printed on them on online platforms like Etsy. The trademark will prevent people from capitalizing on the singer, thus protecting her profits.

Some fans online theorized that the trademark might mean Taylor Swift could be taking her show to Broadway in the form of a musical. There have been no comments from Swift or her team regarding the trademark or its future use.

Taylor Swift will perform in Stockholm from May 17 to 19

Taylor Swift will continue her newly revamped Eras Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, from May 17 to 19. She resumed touring after a two-month break, during which she released The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD).

The TTPD setlist featured But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, I Can Do It with a Broken Heart, So High School, and Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

According to People Magazine, Taylor Swift axed The Archer from Lover's setlist and Long Live from Speak Now to make way for the new segment, dubbing it "Female Rage: The Musical."

At her final show in Paris, she was joined by boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Model Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper also joined Kelce to cheer for Swift from the sidelines.

Taylor Swift will tour Stockholm, Madrid, and Lisbon in May before moving to the UK. She will reportedly wrap up her nearly two-year-long tour in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8, 2024.

The singer debuted The Eras Tour on March 17, 2023, following the release of Midnights, her 10th studio album, on October 21, 2022.

The Eras Tour marks her sixth world tour to date and the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, becoming the first ever to gross at least $1 billion, as per Rolling Stone.