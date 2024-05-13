What is Female Rage The Musical? Taylor Swift thanks Paris fans as she debuts TTPD segment of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has introduced a new segment in the Paris leg of the Eras Tour. The new section or 'era', titled "Female Rage The Music" is based on her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift performed in Paris for four nights straight between May 9 to May 12, and introduced new songs from TTPD for the first time on May 9. However, she only named the new section and officially introduced it on social media after the end of her Paris leg on May 12.

Taylor Swift took to X after her last show in Paris to introduce the new section in the tour. Speaking about the new segment, she thanked her crew, band, and performers in her post. She wrote:

"This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical. To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you - but mostly for the fans in Paris."

Taylor Swift also thanked her fans in Paris and said she is "thankful" that they got to see the TTPD segment of the Eras Tour for the first time. She also gave a shoutout to her Stockholm fans, where she's set to perform this week. She continued:

"I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!"

Expand Tweet

It is believed that the new segment will be a part of her upcoming legs of the Eras Tour. This is the first segment that the singer named differently from the title of her album, as all her previous sections are named after the respective albums, such as the Lover era, Speak Now era, 1989 era, and so on.

Which songs has Taylor Swift included in the The Tortured Poets Department segment in the Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour resumed on May 9, following a two-month hiatus since Taylor's last show in Singapore on March 9. During this time, Taylor released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. Fans have been expecting the popstar to dedicate a new era to her latest album in the Eras Tour and the singer did not disappoint.

The Tortured Poets Department segment, better known as Female Rage The Musical, included seven songs from Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift performed her seven latest tracks for the first time in the May 9 leg of the Eras Tour in Paris, introducing new outfits, set pieces, and choreography. The section included the songs So High School, But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, and Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?, as reported by PEOPLE.

Expand Tweet

So High School was the only track that made it to the list from the second half of the TTPD, as the singer released it as a "double album". Taylor Swift released 15 new songs hours after releasing the first half of the album, calling it The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

Taylor Swift also removed some tracks from her existing segments to make space for The Tortured Poets Department tracks. According to The Wrap, she removed The Archer from the Lover Era, Long Live from the Speak Now era, and The Last Great American Dynasty from the Folklore era among others in her May 12 Paris show.

She also clubbed the Folklore and Evermore era, calling it the Folk-more era.

Expand Tweet

However, it is not known whether the same songs will be removed from Taylor's 46-songs tracklist in the upcoming shows of the Eras Tour. Taylor Swift is set to perform next at Stockholm, Sweden on May 17, before heading to Lisbon and Madrid in this month.

Taylor is also scheduled to perform across Europe throughout the summer, visiting Edinburgh, Liverpool, Dublin, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Munich, Warsaw, and Vienna among others, before wrapping up the Europe leg in London in August. She will then head to Canada to perform in Toronto and Vancouver.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department remains No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for third consecutive week

As Taylor Swift debuts the TTPD segment in the Eras Tour, the album remains at the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart for the third consecutive week. According to Billboard, it is her first album to remain at the top position for three consecutive weeks since Folklore (2020), which remained at the top for six weeks straight.

Before The Tortured Poets Department, Travis Scott's Utopia was the last album to remain at the No. 1 place in the Billboard 200 chart for four consecutive weeks in 2023 (August 12- September 2).

As per Luminate, Taylor Swift earned 282,000 equivalent album units in the United States alone for TTPD in the week ending May 9, which is the highest third week for any album since Swift's previous album, Midnights.