Taylor Swift superfan Nikki Glaser explains why she would never interact with the singer at an event

Comedian Nikki Glaser has given a reason for not pursuing encounters with Taylor Swift when they cross paths at public events despite being a dedicated fan. Glaser shared the details on Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard during its February 24 episode, saying that she chose to stay away from Swift at the 2025 Grammy Awards which they both attended.

"I will never be the one to be like, 'Excuse me!' There's no way that she's dying for that on a night like this where everyone's doing it," she stated.

She further clarified that while she believes Taylor Swift would be polite in such interactions, she does not want to take any of the artist's energy away from her music. Glaser elaborated that, despite her admiration for Swift, she respects the boundaries of celebrity interactions.

Nikki Glaser acknowledged that being a global star comes with immense pressure and constant attention, which is why she avoids adding to that burden.

"I know I would just be another person she has to engage with, and I don't want to put her in that position," Glaser said.

Nikki Glaser and Taylor Swift both left the Grammys empty-handed

At the Grammy Awards 2025, held on February 2, neither Nikki Glaser nor Taylor Swift triumphed in their respective categories. Glaser lost to Dave Chappelle in the Best Comedy Album category at the Grammys while Swift lost all three major category wins for Song, Record, and Album of the Year.

The Tortured Poets Department by Swift was among the top nominees yet it did not win any award during the ceremony. Swift’s presence at the Grammys was highly anticipated, with fans eager to see if she would make history with additional wins. However, despite not taking home trophies, the singer made headlines for her interactions with fellow musicians and her support for other artists.

A month earlier, Glaser hosted the 2025 Golden Globes, from which the Blank Space singer was absent. However, Swift had been present at the ceremony the previous year when her Eras Tour concert film was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, though it ultimately lost to Barbie.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) later asked Nikki Glaser if she was "p*ssed" about missing Swift by a year, to which she humorously replied, "Oh you know I was!", as reported by Billboard.

Nikki Glaser made a conscious decision not to interact with Taylor Swift while her admiration remains clear through her interviews and public statements. Glaser revealed on an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in July 2023 about her love for Swift and attending 22 concerts of the Eras Tour in both 2023 and 2024.

According to her interview with People on December 19, Nikki Glaser spent approximately $100,000 to watch Swift perform live, including tickets, travel expenses, and hotels. She further shared:

"I justify that cost because I don't have kids, and it’s something that I consciously decided not to do," she said, adding, "People spend that much on their kids playing hockey for five years. So it’s OK."

Nikki Glaser has also incorporated her Swift fandom into her comedy. During her appearance on Armchair Expert, she admitted that Swift’s music has been a major influence on her personal and professional life, even shaping the way she approaches relationships and self-expression.

