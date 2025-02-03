"TAYRIANA CRUMBS"— Internet reacts as Taylor Swift is seen holding space for 'Defying Gravity' with Cynthia Erivo at the Grammys

At the 67th Grammy Awards, Cynthia Erivo was spotted sharing a moment with Taylor Swift, and netizens are going gaga over the clip. The Wicked star sat next to Swift during the show, and the two were seen smiling and laughing as host Trevor Noah spoke about Beyonce's being nominated in 11 categories.

In the clip going viral, Cynthia and Taylor even are seen creating the famous “holding space” pose, from Wicked, which Cynthia and Ariana are known for. The meme comes from Ariana holding Cynthia’s finger during an interview, and it went viral just after the interview was broadcast.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, as the clip of Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo went viral, several netizens began pouring in their views on the same. As an X user, @tswifterastour uploaded the video, and another netizen said:

“TAYRIANA CRUMBS.”

Taylor and Erivo's clip from Grammys go viral: Reactions and more explored (Image via X/ @ttpdvinyll)

Furthermore, others also poured in comments by joking about how Cynthia allegedly cheated on Ariana as she created the meme with Taylor Swift.

“This is the closest we can get to a Tayriana moment,” wrote one X user on the post.

“I’m sobbing Taylor definitely seen those interviews and TikTok’s,” added another.

“Ik Ariana's jealous rn,” said one more.

Furthermore, others saw a possibility of a collaboration, and hence, wrote:

“IF ARIANA CAME WE’D PROBABLY GET SO MUCH TAYRIANA THIS IS SO SAD,” commented one social media user.

“WE ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO THE ARIANA X TAYLOR COLLAB,” added one more.

“She was about to defy gravity and the laws of vocal range at the same time,” stated another netizen on the post.

Expand Tweet

The meme started after the Wicked stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, were being interviewed by a journalist, Tracy E. Gilchrist from Out magazine. At the time, Tracy remarked that people were "taking the lyrics tof Defying Gravity and really holding space with that."

This then prompted reactions from Grande and Erivo, which went viral, and hence, gave birth to the meme.

More about the “holding space” meme explored ,as Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo’s clip from the Grammys go viral

Social media users were shocked and amused to see Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo creating the “holding space” meme, which Ariana is popular for. The “holding space” meme started going viral in November 2024, along with the release of Wicked.

The same happened when journalist Gilchrist told Cynthia Erivo that fans were "holding space" for the song Defying Gravity. Erivo looked surprised and deeply moved, placing her hand on her chest, while Ariana Grande, also emotional, gently held Erivo’s finger in support.

Their reactions turned the clip into a meme, with people joking about "holding space" for all kinds of random things. Ariana Grande did not make it to the awards this year.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift was seen donning a red dress, with a “T” thigh chain. The popular singer bagged six nominations this year, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video. Taylor Swift has even spoken about being nominated for six categories during her Eras Tour.

At the time, Taylor Swift said:

“You guys have just been so wonderful about digging into this album and really understanding where I was coming from. You made it by far the best debut week I’ve ever had with an album and you kept that album at number one for nearly four months. The most recent thing that you did.”

Taylor Swift continued:

“Because everything that happens is a reflection of the passion you show—is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys. It’s so wonderful. So thank you.”

While social media users continue to go gaga over the Swift and Erivo clip, at the moment, neither Taylor nor Cynthia have reacted to the comments of the masses. Ariana Grande is also yet to react, as of this article's writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback