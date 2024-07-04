Surveillance footage of rapper Foolio being fatally shot has now appeared online. The Florida-based musician passed away on June 23, 2024, just two days after his 26th birthday. The singer was ambushed and gunned down at a parking lot shared by the Hilton and Holiday Inn in Tampa.

X user @ilySalt was one of the many who took to the social networking site to share the viral video. In the same, one can see a gunman in a blue sweatshirt running towards a black sedan and repeatedly firing at it with a semi-automatic rifle. It was revealed that the shooter fired from point-blank range. The vehicle could then be seen attempting to flee the scene in the eight-second-long clip. The tragedy took place at 4:37 am.

Although the viral video ended there, it has been reported that Foolio’s vehicle hit the curb as he and his crew attempted to dodge the bullets.

The video has since amassed millions of views online.

Internet users have since taken to the internet to express sadness over the tragedy. A few comments online read:

“They did him wrong,” one netizen said.

“Ops had COD weapons,” another internet user commented.

“All this killing each other over lil things has gotta stop cuz we losing too many young ppl,” another platform user stated.

Foolio was accompanied by three other people when he was fatally shot. The others only sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Reacting to the viral surveillance footage, other comments online read:

“They pulled out warzone guns hell na,” an X user said.

“I don’t understand how rappers don’t invest in bullet proof vehicles after dissing & making outrageous disrespectful videos comments etc about the dead,” another platform user said.

“They knew the car, location, and time. Smh,” another netizen stated.

The suspects were not caught by law enforcement at the time of writing this article. As fans wait for the same, other reactions to the video read:

“They hit bro up wit some military s**t,” another X user said.

“All these duded will be caught… its impossible to get away with murder these days,” an internet user opined.

“Oh yeah boy was done when I saw that gun,” another netizen commented.

More about Foolio as surveillance footage of him getting shot at goes viral

Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, was a Jacksonville, Florida-based rapper. He rose to fame after collaborating with fellow musicians like G. Herbo and Blueface.

Jones has released multiple tracks, including When I See You, Voo Doo, Ion Need Love, List of Dead Opps, Whip Bump, and Pain, among others.

The rap artist has created numerous tracks based on the hardships he has struggled with. He lost over a dozen friends to violence, all before he was 20 years old. He was also shot at when he was a teenager. The singer has also been involved in numerous legal battles.

Most famously, he’s been known for his feud with fellow singer Yungeen Ace, who released his Foolio-diss track Game Over following the singer’s passing.

Meanwhile, fans have raised eyebrows over the Instagram activity that has continued posthumously on Jones’ account. One could notice that his account uploaded an Instagram story that showed Jones’ face photoshopped on wrestle The Undertaker’s body.

In another bizarre instance, Jones’ Instagram account commented a trashcan emoji under Ace’s social media post that promoted his Game Over track.

Fans now await an update from law enforcement in regards to Jones’ death.

