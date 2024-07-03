“The craziest after death stuff I’ve ever seen”- Internet in a frenzy over Foolio’s Instagram comment under a leaked picture of his alleged killer

In a bizarre turn of events that has captivated the online world, rapper Foolio has sparked widespread curiosity and speculation with a recent Instagram comment from his official handle. The comment was seen on a leaked photo allegedly depicting his killer.

On June 3, 2024, a pop culture-oriented podcaster of No Jumper, Riemoh, shared a leaked picture of an alleged killer of the rapper, who died on June 23, 2024. The Tampa rapper's Instagram handle commented under the post, sparking public intrigue. The rapper's comment read:

"DEMI GOD 😈"

Comment under the post (Image via Instagram/@riemoh)

While the photo's authenticity remains unverified, Foolio's unexpected engagement with the post has genuinely ignited the frenzy online. As one wrote on X:

Many netizens expressed that the actions are highly disrespectful and should cease immediately. There is notable discontent among netizens, evident from their assertive comments on X:

"These comments by whoever is running his IG is getting disrespectful let the dead rest," one said.

"Wait until they catch the person playing on that ig in person 😤," another wrote.

"Who ever running the account doing it for the attention and that is super gross," the other wrote.

"Whoever on his account dragging this sh*t now. Need to be out spinning," third wrote.

Some netizens on X claimed that somebody close to Foolio has his account information:

"Idk why this is weird to you [expletive]. Clearly somebody close to him has his account info 😒," one on X.

"Opps got his acc lol," another wrote.

Many netizens on Instagram, in response to Foolio's comment, expressed anger and strongly suggested that the individual responsible should cease their actions:

Netizens reaction over the comment (Image via Instagram/@riemoh)

The picture leaked online and shared by Riemoh's account is a relatively blurry image, but it shows a man wearing a blue t-shirt holding an alleged weapon pointing at a thing that is not clear in the picture.

Once before, on July 2, 2024, a comment from the rapper's account was seen on Yungeenace's Instagram post on his new release, Game Over.

As per NBC, the Florida-based rapper was shot dead after celebrating his 26th birthday. He was reportedly ambushed on Sunday in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, situated at the intersection of Fowler Avenue and McKinley Drive.

Foolio's alleged murder case and music career

Foolio, real name Charles Jones, who turned 26 on June 21, 2024, was shot dead in Tampa, Florida. The reason for his alleged murder is yet to be known.

Before his demise, the Tampa rapper shared videos and images on his Instagram story of himself with friends and colleagues having a birthday celebration at his Airbnb, reports Fox 13. As per the publication, lawyer Lewis Fusco told the police that the rapper was asked to move out as the occupancy limit was exceeded during the party.

Jones was then relocated to Home2 Suites by Hilton in Tampa, where, in its parking lot, he was allegedly ambushed. As per the Tampa Police Department, by the time they reached the alleged crime location, they found two vehicles with bullet holes in them, three injured people, and the deceased Jones.

"Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and working to identify those involved," Tampa police said at that time.

Attorney of Foolio and a close friend, Fusco, paid tribute to him on his Instagram handle, suggesting that he knew Jones beyond his public persona and his journey was marked by resilience —

"While most people knew him as the controversial rapper and entertainer, I was fortunate enough to know Charles Jones, the man beyond the public persona. He was a kid who grew up in challenging circumstances, determined to defy the odds by any means possible and succeed in all that he did. His journey was marked by resilience and a deep-seated desire to strive for greatness," Fusco wrote.

Foolio started his career in 2017 and rose to prominence with his trap music style. He had worked with many artists, including Blueface and G Herbo, and producer Zaytoven. He released many singles, including When I See You, Beatbox Remix, KTA, Voo Doo, Bibby's Flow, and Ion Need Love.

He had a girlfriend, Blanco Mani, who shared the news of his demise, suggesting that her boyfriend had died. She runs a hair salon.

For now, who is commenting from the rapper's account is unknown. Also, the investigation of his alleged murder case is currently ongoing.

