"That's what happens when the real slim shady stands up" — Fans react as Eminem earns biggest streaming debut with Houdini

Eminem's latest single, Houdini, came out on May 31, 2024, and has been getting a lot of attention on different platforms. The response in terms of streaming and sales has now led to predictions that it might reach the top spot of the charts in the upcoming days.

Houdini has broken several records on Spotify and iTunes and grabbed the first position on the latter instantly after being released. It has continued to trend everywhere and it also reached the fourth spot on Spotify with around 3 million plays.

Talking about YouTube, the single has been in the top position in the segment of Trending Music Videos and the response is similar to the audio clip. The records in the next few days will decide the fate of the song but these achievements are enough to help Eminem secure a spot in the Billboard Hot 100.

On the other hand, netizens took to the comments section of a post regarding this by the account Pubity to share their reactions to the single's success. One of them states:

"That's what happens when the real slim shady stands up."

Reactions posted by the public (Image via Instagram/@pubity)

Houdini music video features references to Eminem's career: Guest appearances and other details explained

As mentioned, Houdini has received positive feedback on YouTube and other streaming platforms. But apart from the audio, the video has also received a similar response for the visuals alongside references to Eminem's career over the years. The music video also includes guest appearances by popular faces from the world of hip-hop, including 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

The clip starts by showing a portal that can take anyone to the year 2002 and the rapper's young version appears on screen, currently standing in the year 2024. Both versions of the singer appear on screen and he is also spotted wearing a superhero costume at one point.

Also known as Marshall Bruce Mathers III, Eminem continues rapping in the video with several doppelgangers of Slim Shady around him. The clip featuring his new version ends with a cameo by Pete Davidson who arrives in a car to offer a lift to Marshall. Pete can be heard telling Marshall at that point:

"Trust me, I'm a great driver. Don't worry. I just got my license back."

Marshall's past and present versions also fight with each other in the video and the new version merges with the old one who has long blonde hair.

Eminem's Instagram post leads to speculations that he might retire from music

On May 29, 2024, the Missouri native posted a video on social media that also had magician David Blaine in the frame. While Marshall's song Houdini has created headlines everywhere, the video made his fans wonder if he was retiring from his music career. Marshall was spotted questioning Blaine:

"I was wondering, how far can we go with this magic? Can we do a stunt or something? Well, for my last trick, I'll make my career disappear."

However, though fans have been speculating about what he meant, Eminem has not addressed the speculations until now.

Eminem's new song Houdini will be a part of his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The release date of the project's release remains unknown.