“The beef is back on”— Fans speculate Latto seemingly shaded Ice Spice with “Think U The S**t” cake

Controversy is brewing in the music world once again as fans speculate whether Latto aimed a subtle dig at fellow artist Ice Spice with a peculiar cake post on social media.

The incident unfolded after the Sunday Service singer took to Instagram and X on Saturday to showcase a cake celebrating her headline performance at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash event in Atlanta, a significant milestone for the artist.

The cake itself was a curious choice, guaranteed to turn heads. It was meticulously crafted to resemble a giant poop emoji, complete with a wide grin and big, cartoon eyes with long eyelashes. It sat on a white plate on a table. A message scrawled across the top in bold frosting read, "Holy s**t, you're headlining."

Many interpreted the cake's design and message as a veiled reference aimed at Ice Spice, hinting at a potential resurgence of a supposed beef between the two artists. Fans took to X to express their views on the matter, with one tweeting:

"Aaaaand the beef is back on..."

Others had similar reactions as well.

"They having a flop-off," one user quipped.

"Someone said 'Latto vs Ice spice really do sound like two Starbucks drinks beefing' I can’t breathe," another humorously remarked.

The online banter reflected the playful yet intense speculation surrounding the Sunday Service singer's cake post. However, not all reactions were light-hearted.

"Latto your career isn’t big enough to even touch Ice Spice," another user commented.

"Latto just returned energy only a hater would be mad at that 💋," a different user defended the rapper.

The controversy intensified as supporters and critics alike weighed in on the matter.

"Ho, you both are in the flopping academy... Floppy discs," another user added.

"U still a chop but u ate this," another offered a mixed perspective.

Ice Spice, known for her distinctive style and outspoken persona, has yet to publicly respond to the speculation or the Sunday Service singer's cake post. As the online discourse continues to unfold, fans remain divided over whether this incident marks the revival of a simmering rivalry or simply a misinterpreted gesture in celebration of Latto's career milestone.

The simmering tension between rappers Latto and Ice Spice appears to have resurfaced following the artist's recent social media post featuring a poop emoji cake with a pointed caption. The cake, adorned with the phrase "Holy sh*t, you're headlining," has stirred speculation among fans that the Sunday Service singer may be subtly reigniting their past feud.

The feud between Latto and Ice Spice has been brewing since early 2023, marked by subtle jabs and indirect references in their music and social media. However, tensions escalated, notably on January 7, 2024, when Latto teased new music with Ice Spice's video playing in the background, hinting at deeper discord. Ice Spice responded with her single "Think U the Sh*t (Fart)" at the end of January 2024, widely interpreted as a direct jab at Latto.

Ice Spice later confirmed that it was directed at the Lottery rapper after a perceived slight involving a TikTok video. In response, Latto's track Sunday Service included lyrics that some interpreted as a retort, with lines like

"Think I'm the sh*t, b*tch? I know it, ho. Jesus walked on water, I got Ice boilin' though."

The Sunday Service singer's latest X post, captioned "Think I'm the sh*t, b*tch ?????," directly references Ice Spice's song title and reinforces the narrative of a lingering rivalry between the two artists. Despite a period of relative calm, fans are now speculating whether the artist's choice of words and imagery on the cake signifies unresolved tensions.

The timing of the artist's post, coinciding with her upcoming headlining event, adds another layer to the speculation. While it remains unclear whether the cake was intended as a playful gesture or a deliberate jab, the inclusion of lyrics known to reference Ice Spice's work has fueled fan debate across social media platforms.

Ice Spice's upcoming release, "Y2K," scheduled for July 26, and the Sunday Service singer's recent album announcement further contribute to the backdrop of their ongoing competition. As fans await potential responses or further developments from both camps, the dynamics of their relationship continue to capture the attention of the music industry and social media audiences alike.