"The best composer in history" — Fans react as BTS' RM gets named representative idol with a wealth of song copyrights

BTS' RM's feat of achieving one accolade after another shows no sign of slowing down! The singer-songwriter has once again made headlines for being one of the top idols with the most song copyrights registered on KOMCA. According to TV Report's news published on May 11, the everything goes singer's song copyrights alone are making him richer by the day.

The report also mentioned other notable figures such as G-Dragon, ZICO, IU, and Jeong So-yeon of (G)I-DLE, who are also benefitting from their extensive catalog of song copyrights. RM's tally of song copyrights is over 200. Fans were thrilled to hear the news and took to X to express their excitement. One X user wrote:

"The best composer in history"

RM's success stems from writing and composing several hit songs for his group, BTS, in addition to writing, composing, and creating songs for his solo albums. The rapper has also collaborated with artists like HONNE, and Tablo of EPIK HIGH, among others, adding to his long list of song creation credits. Fans commended his success with excitement and admiration.

""He currently has more than 200 registered copyrighted songs." definition of hot and talented," a user wrote.

"That's so hot My self made man," a fan wrote.

"Namjoon should just breathe and have fun after this," another fan replied.

The praise for BTS' RM, aka Kim Nam-joon's success, continued as fans began to include humor in their responses as well.

"My man so rich, give me your money plz," a user wrote.

"He keeps winning!!" a fan wrote.

"I love you my beautiful poet," another fan replied.

When is BTS' RM coming back from the military?

BTS' RM is set to return from the military in less than a month. The moonchild singer took to his Instagram and posted a story anticipating his discharge from the military. The image features the caption, "Veteran, there are 30 days left until your discharge! How about sharing your useful military life tips with your juniors?" along with a cartoon bear holding a screen with "D-30" written on it.

Shortly after that story, BTS' RM shared a photo of the handwritten lyrics for Heaven from his album Right Place, Wrong Person, released in 2024. The music video for Lost! from the same album continues to win awards in various categories to date.

