Billie Eilish expressed her distaste for doing three-hour-long concert shows, calling it "literally psychotic" on a Spotify Stationhead-style ‘Listening Party’ on May 23, 2024. The singer, who released her new studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on May 17, is scheduled to go on tour in September 2024.

On the livestream, the Happier Than Ever singer shared her opinion about long concerts, claiming "nobody wants that" including herself.

“I’m not doing a three hour show, that’s literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that, I don’t want that, you know what I’m saying? I don’t even want that as a fan. Even my favorite artist in the world, I’m not tryna hear them for three hours. You know what I mean? It’s far too long," she said.

Fans online speculated that Billie Eilish was seemingly shading Taylor Swift' The Eras Tour and Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour with her comments, as those are two high-profile concerts in recent times to exceed three hours.

One person even tweeted, responding to Eilish's comment:

"THE BEYONCE SHADE??? we should let beyhive know about this!"

Several Swiftie and BeyHives took offense at Billie Eilish seemingly criticizing their idols, tweeting that the singer was digging a hole for herself and might regret her comments later.

"girl you need to stop digging before you drown," one person tweeted.

"Ohhhh Billie - I think you might regret that in a couple of decade," another added.

"Billie saying she doesn't wanna perform 3 hr show because fans wouldn't want that just says that she thinks her fans doesn't love her art enough to sit through 3 hr show but hey taylor knows what her fans want, and 3 hour show is exactly that. If Taylor performs even 5 hr show, her fans would still show up & she would still sell out stadiums because her fans wouldn't mind, who tf doesn't wanna see their favourtie artist perform for 3 hours?" chimed in a third.

However, many Eilish fans rushed to her defense, adding that Billie Eilish never mentioned Swift or Beyoncé by name and she was stating her personal opinion.

"That’s it. Ppl freaking out and cancelling Billie for words who didn’t was bad or shady. She just said her personal opinion on a three-hour tour and I see absolutely nothing wrong with it." one person tweeted.

"Billie is talking about not being able to perform her full discography, which fun fact, is 3 hours long! Doesn’t have to do with Taylor nor Beyoncé, who she’s actually praised many times before!" another added.

"You guys are the one dragging Taylor's name into anything Billie says and get offended, like you guys are writing your own scripts atp," wrote someone.

Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft World Tour will kick off in Quebec in September

According to Variety, Billie Eilish's new world tour to promote Hit Me Hard and Soft will kick off in Quebec on September 29, 2024. She will continue touring North America until December.

The international leg of the tour will begin in Australia in February 2025, following which the singer will travel to Europe and Ireland from April to July 2025. Tickets are currently available on numerous resale sites such as Stubhub, VividSeats, SeatGeek, and Ticketmaster.

As a conscientious environmentalist, Billie Eilish has reportedly partnered with Reverb, an environmental nonprofit, while on tour. Reverb is Eilish's sustainability partner to help her and her team meet their eco-friendly goals on tour.

A portion of the ticket sales from the North American leg of the tour will reportedly go towards Reverb.

Hit Me Hard and Soft is Billie Eilish's third studio album. The 10-track album was released after her successful spell at the awards season when Eilish became the youngest two-time Oscar winner on March 11, 2024, after winning Best Original Song for Barbie's What Was I Made For?