“The cause of death has not yet been determined” - Enchanting’s family releases statement following the singer’s tragic passing at 26

Enchanting’s death has left her fans and the rap community in shock. Amidst this, the rapper’s family posted a statement paying their tribute to Enchanting. Posting a text screenshot on her Instagram stories, the family confirmed her death and stated:

“On behalf of Channing Nicole Larry AKA Enchanting, we are deeply saddened to announce the death of our sweet and beloved daughter. She was so much to so many but she was our daughter. She lived her life with grace and blessed so many with friendship, laughter and love.”

Adding more about the “cause of death,” the family stated:

“We also appreciate everyone’s respect of our family’s privacy as we continue to navigate through this difficult loss. The cause of death has not yet been determined. Thanks again, The family of Enchanting Larry.”

While the family did not yet disclose the cause of death, Hot New Hip Hop previously reported that a source close to Enchanting claimed that she was rushed to the hospital due to an alleged overdose. However, the claims have not yet been validated by Enchanting’s representatives or her family.

Enchanting passed away on June 11, 2024, after being admitted to the hospital on June 10, 2024

Channing Nicole Larry was born in 1997 and passed away on June 11, 2024. The New York Daily News reported that Channing was rushed to an intensive care unit at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, after she suffered a heart attack allegedly caused by a drug overdose.

Her death was later announced by her sister Kayy Jayy, who shared a picture of her on X and wrote:

“Love this girl to Death.”

On the other hand, XXL Magazine reported that the rapper’s alleged boyfriend, Lilcj Kasino, also confirmed the death of his partner, as he shared a post on Instagram, where he stated:

"They Don’t Know All Hours You Spent At The Kasino Studio Sleeping There Making Music Putting This Shit Together And You Went Way Further Than Us. I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You, You Brought 1017 To The H66D & I was The First Person You Called Ill Never Forget You Kept It Solid Threw Yo Whole Career It Was None I Couldn’t call You for, You F**ked The Gang Up With This One."

Channing Nicole Larry was known to be attached to Gucci Mane’s 1017 record label, which also prompted him to share a tribute for the rapper. Gucci Mane shared a picture of her and stated:

"So sad to have to say R.I.P. to such a great young lady a true star. We gone all miss you, Chant.”

The rapper is best known for her songs like Track & Field, Shoulda Known, What I Want, Freaky Deaky, and many more. Her manager, Jimmy Jackson, revealed on June 14, 2024, that the rapper was signed with Change the Game Records, as the record label was all set to announce the same to the masses on June 16, 2024.