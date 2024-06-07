Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter unveiled her latest single, Please Please Please, in an Instagram post on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The post was shared with a music video for the song featuring her real-life boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

The clip featured Carpenter and her Irish boyfriend portraying a Bonie and Clyde-like couple. The video begins with the songstress getting bailed out of jail, but she gets distracted when she sees Keoghan getting arrested, sparking a romance between the pair.

The MV cuts to Barry Keoghan repeatedly getting arrested for robbing banks and fighting other men with Carpenter, who keeps going to collect him upon his release. The chorus for the song goes:

“Heartbreak is one thing / my ego’s another / I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf*cker / Please, please, please."

The song went viral with over 2 million views, with many praising the singer for her "genius." Fans were particularly impressed with the Eternals actor, with one commenting that the video "hard launch(ed)" their relationship.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)

Here are some comments seen under her IG post-

"I screamed when i saw barry," added another.

"please please please we need the full feature length film of this," wrote another.

"BARRY? okay couple of the year," another chimed in.

Others were raving about Keoghan, adding that he looked good in the video. Here are some comments seen on X:

"who allowed barry keoghan to look this good?" commenred one user.

"Sabrina Carpenter the genius you are. Please please please is so good and her having Barry Keoghan in the video was everything," added another.

"I am a lesbian, but Barry Keoghan looked good in Sabrina’s new music video," wrote another.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have been dating since December 2023

Per Sabrina Carpenter's post, the music video for Please Please Please was directed by Bardia Zeinali (who directed Bloom for Troye Sivan) and produced by Jack Antonoff (the Bleachers frontman). The song marks the singer's second single from her sixth studio album, Short n Sweet, following Espresso.

During her conversation with Cosmopolitan in March 2024, the singer spoke about her upcoming album. She explained:

"I'm starting to feel like I’ve outgrown the songs I'm singing, which is always an exciting feeling because I think that means the next chapter is right around the corner."

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan began dating in 2023 and made their official red-carpet debut together during the Met Gala last month.

While discussing her approach to dating with Cosmopolitan, she explained that a lot of it has been fate for her. She elaborated that she doesn't actively look for a relationship

She added that the relationship she "wants to put (her) energy into" needs to be "interesting or invigorating" because it would "take (her) away from other things (she) loves." she added:

"So yeah, it’s fun, and it’s messy. I think I’m still just at this place where I’m really enjoying the newness of all of it."

Short n Sweet is scheduled for an August 23, 2024, release.