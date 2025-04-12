"The tan hello?!" — Netizens react to former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson being spotted at Coachella

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is trending online after being spotted at the 2025 Coachella festival. Pictures of the singer appearing at the event have gone viral on various platforms, featuring him standing between the large crowd attending the festival.

Coachella is being organized for two weekends, with the first scheduled between April 11 and 13 alongside the remaining shows on April 18, 19, and 20.

A report by Daily Mail on April 12, 2025, stated that Louis opted to maintain a low profile during the event. He was seen wearing brown shorts alongside white socks, white trainers, and a white tank top. Tomlinson completed the look with black sunglasses.

Although Louis Tomlinson has not shared anything about his appearance at the event through any of his social media handles, Pop Crave obtained a photo of the artist captured at the festival. He was seen smiling in the picture, which was shared through their official page on X (formerly Twitter), with his tattoo also on display at the same time.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of Pop Crave’s X post to share their reactions to Tomlinson’s appearance at the festival. One user seemingly referred to Louis’ tanned look and wrote:

“The tan hello?!”

Similar responses continued, with another user praising Louis Tomlinson’s look. Others speculated about the reasons behind his absence from the performance lineup at the event, as they reacted.

“That tan looks delicious oh my god”, a user wrote on X.

“Louis Tomlinson at Coachella—proof that even indie desert heat can’t keep a Directioner down. Laid-back vibes, sharp style, and just enough mystery to spark a thousand fan theories.”, a netizen stated.

“The prettiest ever”, an X reaction mentioned.

Among other replies, a user shared that they were getting emotional after witnessing Louis Tomlinson at the festival. Meanwhile, some users were spotted questioning Tomlinson’s identity, referring to his exit from One Direction a few years ago.

“He’s at Coachella and I’m at emotional rock bottom. Balance”, one of the reactions reads.

“Who knows him post One Direction”, another netizen commented on X.

“Who is he?”, an X user reacted.

Louis Tomlinson won’t perform with One Direction in the upcoming years

One Direction has not released a new album for around ten years and has been on a break since 2016. According to People magazine, there were reports of the band’s potential reunion at the Brit Awards in March 2025, which did not happen. The group did not respond to the reports from their side on any platform.

However, Louis Tomlinson’s PR manager spoke to The Standard on March 12, 2024, where he claimed that a reunion is reportedly not expected to happen in the future. The manager addressed the same by saying:

“Louis just despairs. He could never get up there and sing as part of the band after what has happened.”

The band went on a break a few months after one of their members, Zayn Malik, decided to exit. Zayn and the other members have since continued pursuing their respective careers as solo artists, releasing successful projects over the years.

On the other hand, Liam Payne, who was also a part of One Direction, passed away in October last year following a fall at an Argentina-based hotel. He was 31 years old at the time of his death, leading to a lineup of tributes from the general public and popular personalities.

