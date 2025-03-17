"The thief did what he does best" — Internet reacts to BLou thinking The Weeknd sounds like Drake on Playboi Carti’s album

On Sunday, March 16, DJ Akademiks shared a clip from BLou's livestream, previewing The Weeknd's song on Playboi Carti's new album on X. In the clip, the streamer paused the song, pointing out that Abel sounded like Drake on the song.

Akademiks captioned the video clip with the same, adding, "I wonder why," potentially suggesting that The Weeknd copied Drizzy's rap style and tone.

The clip has since gone viral, receiving over 151K views and 1.8K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"The thief did what he does best..."

Some netizens criticized the Save Your Tears singer for stealing Drake's flow.

"Weeknd jacking n**as flow and that no one would notice. Drake owns you crodi" - commented an X user.

"DisAbel stole 3 different Drake’s flow bar for bar." - added another.

"Drake about to show all you BOZOS that he only got on peoples features as a favor, he NEVER needed any of them" - wrote a third netizen.

"My friend thought it was Drake too at first. I’m a Weeknd fan but he did steal his whole flow. I’ve seen some of his fans say he did it to mock Drake. Not cool if true, and kinda hard to listen to because it’s weird" - shared a fourth one.

In contrast, others thought differently, pointing out that the One Dance rapper's flow was inspired by The Weeknd and not the other way around.

"Well Drake said it himself that he was insipired by The Weekend because he had the R&B Canada sound. Before Take Care Drake nothing like that." - posted a fifth user.

"IT'S CUZ WEEKND HAD THAT FLOW FIRST AND AUBREY STOLE IT DUH" - added a sixth one.

"The Weeknd can actually sing drake cannot. The Weeknd trained drake don’t get it confused." - commented a seventh netizen.

The song that was being previewed in the video clip is Rather Lie - a new Playboi Carti song featuring The Weeknd, which was released on March 14 as part of his third studio album, I Am Music.

Playboi Carti's album features Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Future, and more

The Weeknd isn't the only artist who has been featured on Playboi Carti's much-awaited studio album, I Am Music. Other artists that the Magnolia rapper has collaborated with for the project include Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Future, Jhene Aiko, Skepta, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thung, Ty Dolla Sign.

Carti's album has 30 songs, 18 of which are singles, with the remaining 12 featuring other artists. The GNX rapper has been featured on three songs. Good Credit, Mojo Jojo, and Backd00r - which also features Jhene Aiko.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott has collaborated with Playboi Carti over four of his album tracks, namely Wake Up F1lthy, Charge Dem Hoes a Fee, Philly, and Crush.

The producer list of Carti's new album is also star-studded, with Metro Booming, Cardo, Southside, Ye, Cash Cobain, and Ojivolta, being some of the popular names on it.

While I Am Music has arrived after a five-year wait, the album has broken records on day one. On Sunday, Spotify shared a tweet, revealing that Carti's new album became the most-streamed album on the streaming platform in a single day in 2025 so far.

Prior to Playboi Carti's album release, Spotify also supported its rollout by putting up billboards in major US cities like Miami, New York City, and Los Angeles.

Playboi Carti's latest album is preceded by its official single, All Red, which was released in September 2024. The track reached number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number 3 on its Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

