"There’s no limit to his charm"- Fans go gaga as Cha Eun-woo graces Saint Laurent 2026 Spring-Summer fashion show 

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the South Korean actor and singer Cha Eun-woo appeared at the Paris Men's Fashion Week. Notably, he attended the show for the launch of the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection by Anthony Vaccarello, at the Palais de Tokyo, Paris.

Ad

The True Beauty actor graced the event in an olive turtleneck sweater paired with a checkered wool jacket. He completed his overall look with sleek black leather trousers and black belt. Subsequently, the artist received an overall positive feedback from the fans for his appearance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cha Eun-woo's look for Saint Laurent 2026 Spring-Summer fashion show circulated on social media and went viral among his fans. They could not stop gushing over his look, and an X user tweeted:

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

"Back when I was a new stan, I thought cha eunwoo was already super handsome, but now, gosh, he’s even more handsome, like there’s no limit to his charm, so this is how it feels."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans mentioned that Cha Eun-woo perfectly embodied and represented the spirit of the brand Saint Laurent.

"Cha Eunwoo represents everything the brand stands for, elegance, presence, and quiet power. A true ambassador in every sense," a fan reacted.

"Elegance meets edge! Cha Eunwoo embodies the essence of Saint Laurent with this impeccable style, stunning visuals and charisma," a fan shared.

Ad

"Uri Eunwoo looks regal showcasing the beautiful pieces from Saint Laurent.. definitely befitting a prince," a fan commented.

An internet user added that Cha Eun-woo looked like he came straight out of a manhwa, while others praised his overall look.

"Underneath, he wore an olive-green turtleneck that brings softness yet emphasizes boldness in tone. straight out of webtoon manga manhwa," a user reacted.

Ad

"When talent, intelligence, physical strength, good personality, appeal, and elegance are combined, you get The Cha Eunwoo," a user shared.

"He's a true triple threat: talented, handsome, and stylish. Perfect for a YSL ambassador," a user commented.

More about Cha Eun-woo's upcoming farewell fan meet

Cha Eun-woo will soon be holding his final fan meeting titled 'The Royal' before his mandatory military enlistment. It will take place on July 12, 2025, at Kyung Hee University's Peace Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

Ad

Tickets for the event have been made available on TicketLink. The venue can accommodate up to 4,400 individuals.

Meanwhile, the artist is currently filming his upcoming Netflix series The Wonder Fools with co-star Park Eun-bin. He is playing the character of a reserved civil servant in 1999 Seoul. The series is slated to premiere in 2026.

The artist will be enlisted for mandatory military service on July 28, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More