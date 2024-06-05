"There will never be another One Direction" — Internet reacts to Simon Cowell's plans of creating a new boy band

Simon Cowell recently surprised fans as he revealed his intention of creating a new boy band. In a press release published on June 4, 2024, Simon Cowell stated that 14 years after the success of One Direction, he wished to create another band as “nothing bears the fun of being in a group.”

“Every generation deserves a megastar boy band, and I don’t think there has been one to have the success of One Direction in over 14 years. The industry tends to focus on solo artists — so it usually takes someone from outside to put a group together. Nothing beats the fun of being in a group, touring the world and performing for thousands — and it’s also a brilliant launchpad for a solo career.”

As the news reached the masses on the internet, Simon met with several reactions, with many stating that there couldn't be a band like the English-Irish quintet. One social media user commented under @PopCrave’s post about the same:

“There will never be another one direction."

“why is he so obsessed with teenage boy bands,” another netizen wrote.

“Lmao he’s trying to recreate the success of One Direction. Good luck,” an X user commented.

While others brought K-pop group, BTS, into the conversation and mentioned the success of the septet.

“Ermm.. someone please make him aware of BTS,” one X user wrote.

“BTS is literally bigger than 1D ever was - has sold more records and have more streams and they have been around in the past 14 years,” another netizen commented.

"We have BTS we’re good," a fan wrote on X.

For the unversed, One Direction aka 1D was a popular band formed in London in 2010. It consisted of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

“A huge number of solo artists began their journey in a group” — Simon Cowell expresses his wish to form another boyband

As Simon Cowell expressed his wish to form another boy group, he also stated that several successful singers began their journey in a band. He said:

“A huge number of solo artists began their journey in a group and have achieved great success, including Beyoncé, Sir Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams and our very own One Direction. Even artists who came from High School Musical were effectively launched from groups.”

Simon Cowell then mentioned that forming a “great group” is more like finding “lightning in a bottle.” He concluded by wishing that he would be “lucky enough to strike twice.”

Simon Cowell formed One Direction in 2010 after the group appeared in The X Factor, which was being judged by him. After producing multiple hits, the band decided to part ways and embark on their solo careers in 2016. Some of the notable albums of the group include Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made in the A.M.

On the other hand, the group performed for the fans at various shows such as Up All Night Tour in 2012, Take Me Home Tour in 2013, and On The Road Again Tour in 2015.