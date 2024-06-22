"They bought my son a new dad" — Kanye West raps about Kim Kardashian hiring "manny" for son Saint in Rich the Kid song

Kanye West has allegedly slammed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in his latest collaboration track with Rich the Kid and Ty Dolla Sign, titled Gimme A Second 2. The lyrics appear to address Kardashian's decision to hire a manny (male nanny) for their kids.

Ye's rap verse dropped after Kardashian revealed that she hired a male nanny to introduce a stronger male presence in her household in the latest season of The Kardashians.

In his collaboration with Rich the Kid, Ye rapped:

"My oldest said, ‘Daddy not going to Heaven,’/ Treat me like a deadbeat, said I wasn’t present / They was tryna treat a king like a peasant / They bought my son a new dad like it’s no headache / Don’t give a f**k about s**t, I’m irreverent."

Kardashian and Ye have four children together, North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6), and Psalm (5). The former couple reportedly began dating in 2011 and married in 2014. They finalized their divorce in 2022 but agreed to take up joint legal custody of their four children.

Kim Kardashian was 'scared out of her mind' to tell Kanye West about her hiring male nanny

Kanye West's latest rap verse surfaced after Kim Kardashian discussed her reasons for hiring a male nanny to bring a stronger male presence into the household.

In the latest season of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she hired a manny for her kids and felt "scared out of her mind" to inform their father Kanye about it.

"I do think that my household, and even in our family, it’s very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny, I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports. I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that," she explained.

Kardashian also shared an incident when Ye met the new manny, revealing that the rapper played two-on-two with their son Saint and the manny. She recalled:

"When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. Played two-on-two with Saint and him, has been so nice to him."

Kanye West also gave parental advice to the manny, recognizing his role in raising his son. Kim shared that Ye advised the manny to not hand his son Saint the ball too easily while playing. It appeared that the rapper wanted his son to be more involved and get hold of the ball himself. Kim recalled Kanye's advice for the manny:

"Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son (because he handed him the ball really easily) don’t do that, make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules that I would want."

Kanye West is currently married to Bianca Censori. The couple got married in 2022.

After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. The procedure was finalized in November 2022. According to Mirror US, a huge fight between the couple in December 2020 was the last straw for Kardashian. They reportedly share joint custody of their four children, with Ye being responsible for 50% of their expenses.