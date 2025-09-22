  • home icon
  "they dropped an entire experience.": Fans react as Twenty One Pilots' 'Breach' debuts at #1 on Billboard 200 with 200K units

“they dropped an entire experience.”: Fans react as Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Breach’ debuts at #1 on Billboard 200 with 200K units

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 22, 2025 01:55 GMT
Twenty One Pilots THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025 Kickoff - Cincinnati, OH - Source: Getty
Twenty One Pilots THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH opening night (Image via Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Twenty One Pilots just made history after their new studio album, Breach, took the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for the week ending September 27, 2025. The new feat comes after the duo sold 200,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending September 18, 2025, with around 169,000 of them from traditional album sales.

According to Billboard, it's the biggest sales week for any rock album in the past six years since Tool released Fear Inoculum in September 2019, which sold 270,000 units. Twenty One Pilots fans celebrated the duo's success online, with one particular X user saying that they didn't only release a new album, but gave their fans "an entire experience."

More fans shared their enthusiasm for the band's chart-topping success, commending the duo for making music for their fanbase, not the mainstream. Other fans also mentioned how their latest feat shows how Twenty One Pilots proved the value of real bands.

Meanwhile, some fans commented on their awe about the numbers that landed the duo on the Billboard 200's top spot. One called the 200,000 units sold for the band "pretty impressive," while someone said it was "crazy.

Breach marks the second album by Twenty One Pilots that reached the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200. The first one was in 2015 for the album Blurryface.

Twenty One Pilots recently kicked off The Clancy: Breach tour

The musical duo, consisting of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, first announced their return to touring on June 12, 2025, exactly three months before the release of their new album, Breach, on September 12. They also shared about getting back on the road on Instagram with a captioned video of their past shows, saying:

"We are getting back on the road for one more trip around North America."

Three months later and days after Breach's release, Twenty One Pilots kicked off The Clancy: Breach tour at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday night, September 18, 2025. They reportedly treated their fans with a two-plus hour run of the duo's catalog, including the live debut of their five songs from Breach, according to Billboard.

The duo's tracklist for opening night included songs from their first No.1 Billboard 200 album, Blurryface, such as Heavydirtysoul, Doubt, Ride, and Stressed Out, as well as tracks from their titular debut like Isle of Flightless Birds. From their new album, Breach, the duo debuted live performances for City Walls, Drum Show, Garbage, Rawfear, and The Contract.

Their song Heathens from the Suicide Squad soundtrack was also on the setlist, as well as The Line, from the season 2 soundtrack of Arcane: League of Legends. After Cincinnati, the duo has a back-to-back concert in Toronto on September 20 and 21 before heading to Wisconsin, Illinois, and more throughout the rest of September. The tour will see the duo visiting various US cities until October.

Twenty One Pilots' latest studio album, Breach, is now available on various music streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music.

