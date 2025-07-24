  • home icon
  "They killing the Epstein list" — Internet reacts to Chuck Mangione's death at 84

"They killing the Epstein list" — Internet reacts to Chuck Mangione's death at 84

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Jul 24, 2025 21:49 GMT
Chuck Mangione &amp; Band Rehearse At Top Cat Studios - Source: Getty
Chuck Mangione (Image via Getty)

American Jazz musician Chuck Mangione passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The legendary trumpeteer and music composer has won two Grammys in his career and is best known for compositions like Give It All You Got, Feels So Good, and Chase The Clouds Away.

Mangione's passing was made public by his family two days after his death, in an official statement shared on July 24. As per the statement, the veteran musician passed away in his sleep at his home in Rochester, New York. He was 84 years old at the time. The statement read:

"Chuck's love affair with music has been characterized by his boundless energy, unabashed enthusiasm, and pure joy that radiated from the stage. His appreciation for his loyal worldwide fans was genuine as evidenced by how often he would sit at the edge of the stage after a concert for however long it took to sign autographs for the fans who stayed to meet him and the band."
Netizens online took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the death of the legendary musician. Among them, one X user alluded to the ongoing conspiracy theory about Jeffrey Epstein and his list of clients, where allegedly many well-known celebrities have been named.

"omg they killing the epstein list," one user tweeted.
Several others reacted to the news by referencing the successive deaths of many celebrities in the past week.

"The way it's going, it'll be Chuck Norris next," a user commented.
"Why are all of these celebrities dropping like flies? wtf is in the air?" another questioned.
"the way all these celebs dying were rumoured to be in Epstein files This is getting suspicious now," another netizen claimed.
Netizens continued to share their alleged theories about Mangione's death:

"These have got to be planned hits. What is going on?" a person wrote.
"Was OZZY, HULK AND CHUCK ON EPSTEIN ??? I see comments saying they were ????" another netizen chimed in.
"They dropping left and right … Suicide weekend ? Epstein list about to be dropped?" an X user speculated.
Chuck Mangione has received a total of 14 Grammy nominations throughout his illustrious career, winning two of them. In addition to his mastery of music, Mangione has also dipped his toe in acting. He is well-known for his recurring role on King of the Hill and has also made appearances in Magnum P.I.

Chuck Mangione's musical career explored in light of his death

Chuck Mangione and his band (Image via Getty)
Chuck Mangione was born in Rochester, New York, in November 1940. He spent his childhood listening to jazz music courtesy of his father, who heavily inspired the musician.

Mangione's professional journey with music began when he was eight, as he played jazz with his brother, Gap, at Franklin High School. The two also established The Jazz Brothers, recording three albums for Riverside Records. In 1963, he graduated from the Eastman School of Music, returning to his alma mater later in life to direct the Eastman Jazz Ensemble.

Throughout his illustrious career, Chuck Mangione has sold millions of albums and garnered numerous accolades. His iconic 1977 song, Feels So Good, peaked at #2 on the Billboard charts, while his 1976 track, Chase the Clouds Away, was one of the theme songs for the 1976 Olympics.

Mangione won two Grammys in his career. The first one came in 1977 for Best Instrumental Composition for the song Bellavia. Two years later, he won his second Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for Children of Sanchez.

