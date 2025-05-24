"They were laughing as I woke up out of my sleep screaming" — Que of Day26 recalls the incident where he felt Diddy wanted to sacrifice him

Qwanell Mosley, also known as Que from Day26, spoke about Sean "Diddy" Combs during an interview on the Amy & T.J. podcast on May 23. He said the situation made him feel overwhelmed. Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day was also on the podcast.
Que, 36, said he knew about issues between Combs and Cassie during their relationship. While he didn’t know about the alleged "freak-offs," he had heard about abuse and saw some of their arguments himself.
Que, who had dated Dawn Richard in the early 2000s, while they were both part of MTV's Making the Band, recalled a particular incident. He recounted that Combs once invited him and Dawn to stay the night at his Hamptons home. Que alleged, the Bad Boy Records founder seemed "very very high" and radiated a "weird" energy.
On the way to Combs' home, Que claimed the Black SUV they were in took up speed along the expressway. He said it seemed Combs and his entourage were rushing to get to his house. Que claimed Dawn gave him a red-colored pill that Combs had instructed her to pass on, adding he was told it was ecstasy.
Qwanell Mosley said he trusted Dawn with the pill, since they had previously consumed such drugs before. However, Que told Amy, T.J., and Aubrey that he passed out within 20 minutes of taking the pill. Upon regaining his consciousness, Que allegedly found himself inside Diddy's twin daughters' bedroom in the basement. He said,
"I woke up out of my sleep screaming, very very loud."
Que claims he felt Diddy wanted to sacrifice him
Referring to the alleged Hamptons incident, Que said when he woke up in Combs' daughters' bed that day, cameras were filming him. He said,
"They were laughing as I woke up out of my sleep screaming."
Que, who was on the verge of tears while recalling these events, told Amy, T.J., and Aubrey,
"It felt very sacrificial. That's what I meant when I said I felt like they were trying to hurt me, or Diddy was trying to maybe sacrifice me that night."
Earlier this year, in a VladTV interview, Que mentioned receiving an email from Sean Combs that threw him off guard. The rapper did not provide the details, but asserted he was left traumatized after going through the email.
However, during Amy & T.J.'s podcast, Que said VladTV misleadingly captioned their interview, dubbing the email "sacrificial", which was not the case. Aubrey O'Day explained to Amy and T.J. on Que's behalf that the details were left out due to Que's contract. But VladTV chose to fill the gap as they pleased.
Que further mentioned Boosie Badazz, who mocked him in a March appearance on VladTV. Que expressed his distaste over Boosie implying the former wanted to sleep with Diddy. He said,
"You don't know me at all, mister Boosie."
Que asked Boosie and other people in the industry, who ridiculed similar experiences shared by individuals, to be respectful of everyone's trauma.