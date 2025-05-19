"The bravery is unmeasurable": Aubrey O’Day raves about "eight and a half months pregnant" Cassie's testimony at Diddy's trial

Singer Aubrey O’Day has shared her response to Cassie Ventura's testimony at Diddy’s trial, which started on May 5, 2025. Aubrey’s comments came on the latest episode of her newly launched podcast, Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, which aired on Friday, May 16.

During the conversation with Robach and Holmes, Aubrey referred to Cassie Ventura’s testimony at the trial. She addressed the experience of watching the actress and model opening up about the alleged experiences with Diddy.

Aubrey was heard saying:

“It’s like very sensitive for me to watch her have to tell the world the things that were going on. It is very difficult thing to do. The bravery is unmeasurable right now, especially eight months, eight and a half months pregnant, and it’s triggered. And then also I kind of feel, you know.”

Aubrey O’Day stated that she had been in touch with some of her close friends and journalists, asking whether Cassie Ventura was doing okay. She, however, claimed that she learned it had not been easy for Cassie to go through everything.

The Celebrity Big Brother star addressed how she felt after listening to Cassie’s condition, as she stated:

“That hurt me, because I just wanted to believe that this was like something that she was so healed from, or that she was you know, But she said it’s almost cathartic because it feels like at the end of watching her each day that she’s facing this person and she’s able to finally get this off of her chest.”

In addition, the Dance Moms star addressed her visit to New York City, saying that she began recalling her memories at the place, and said:

“I started to see things that reminded me of times and positions and situations that occurred, that were not so pleasant. And then I started to feel a little more grumpy about being in the city.”

Aubrey O’Day shares her opinion on how Diddy feels while looking at pregnant Cassie Ventura

According to BBC News, Cassie Ventura testified against Diddy by appearing in court for almost four days. Moreover, the court also attempted to complete the testimony by May 16, 2025, considering that Cassie was pregnant and her child is due next month, as per CNN.

As per CNN reports on May 16, 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian addressed the defence, stating:

"The direct took a day and a half so the defense will have a day and a half. So, you have today, you have the morning tomorrow."

On the latest episode of Covering the Diddy Trial, Aubrey O’Day said that Diddy was sitting in front of someone he had once shared a close connection with. According to Business Insider, Cassie and Diddy were previously in a romantic relationship from 2007 to 2018.

O'Day commented on the evolving dynamic between Cassie and Diddy. She suggested that although Diddy loved her a lot, he might now view her as someone who is “responsible for being the demise of his entire existence.”

In the podcast, she also claimed:

“I thought the dynamics of also him knowing that that could have been the baby that's inside of her and that he could have had her child — he had children with a bunch of women throughout the relationship that he wasn't as open with as he was with Cassie.”

Aubrey O’Day also reflected on the strain in their relationship. She claimed that in Diddy and Cassie’s relationship, he was unable to talk about a lot of things to Ventura. She continued:

“I can’t even imagine the torture. I don’t think there are enough drugs that could make me go to sleep at night after that.”

O'Day has been trending since the rumors of her testifying at Diddy’s trial began circulating on different platforms. However, the artist confirmed in a statement to People magazine on May 17, 2025, that the reports were not true.

