They are so sibling-coded” — Fans react to BTS’ Jin’s hilarious take on Ji Ye-eun being his hypothetical sister

BTS' Jin hypothetically imagined what it would be like to have his Kian’s Bizarre B&B co-star, Ji Ye-Eun, as his sister. He revealed that if that were the case, he would have left home early and studied elsewhere during high school. This conversation took place in a YouTube video released by Netflix Korea on April 23, 2025.

The BTS star later admitted that she is indeed cute and said he would’ve taken good care of her. This lighthearted exchange led fans to call them “sibling-coded.”

Viewers had already been referring to them as brother and sister because of the hilarious camaraderie they shared on the show. The Netflix video only strengthened that perception. One fan on X commented:

"They are so sibling coded it's so funny!!"

Fans shared their thoughts and comments on the dynamic fondly.

“Jin would be the best brother to a sister,” a fan claimed.

“I loved their chemistry,” another fan said.

“I need more content with them i miss their bickering,” an X user expressed.

Some fans had expressed how their regular bickering on the show had led them to call them "siblings."

“They are so hilarious, love them,” a fan wrote.

“Yeeun going out of her way to ask if seokjin wants a lil sister like her. they're close enough that she can take his teasing/meaner big bro side. THEY ARE SOOO CUTE AND SILLY,” an X user exclaimed.

“Their bickering throughout the show was one of my favorite things about it,” another fan stated.

Jin and Ji Ye-eun showcase their bond through a new Netflix interview

On April 23, a video titled I Can Talk Now! Kian’s Bizarre B&B Targeted Q&A was released on YouTube. The video featured the show’s three main cast members, BTS’ Jin, host Kian84, and actress Ji Ye-eun.

In the video, the trio took turns answering questions they had prepared for one another, with each question revealing who had asked it. The topics ranged from their overall experience on the show to personal impressions during filming and shared adventures.

Ji Ye-eun stood out for her playful and humorous side. She asked several questions about how the two men perceived her on the show, sparking laughter from both the cast and viewers.

At one point, Ye-eun asked Jin about their on-screen chemistry. He responded by expressing a bit of regret, saying he felt bad for her. He admitted he wasn’t great at empathizing and might have seemed distant when she was struggling with certain tasks.

Expand Tweet

Their playful exchange went like this:

JYY: “It’d be so fun, right?” KSJ: “If I did, I would’ve left home after high school.” JYY: “But I’m cute, right?” KSJ: “Yes, she’s so cute. I would’ve taken good care of her.”

This snippet reflected the mix of warmth and teasing that defined their dynamic on the show.

In another moment, Jin was asked which BTS members he would invite to Kian’s Bizarre B&B. He chose RM for his multilingual skills and Jungkook for his cooking abilities and physical strength.

The video concluded with all three cast members thanking viewers for their love and support for the show.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B aired a total of nine episodes, with the finale airing on April 22. Throughout the season, guests, including Jin and Ji Ye-eun, took on quirky tasks and shared hilarious moments that delighted fans. The show has been praised for its humorous tone, and with the promise of a second season, excitement among fans continues to grow.

