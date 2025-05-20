"This album never dropping" — Internet reacts to A$AP Rocky previewing "Don't Be Dumb" at the Cannes Film Festival

On Monday night, May 19, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna walked the red carpet at France's Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, a Spike Lee-directed crime thriller which stars Denzel Washington. In the movie, Rocky plays Washington's son, Yung Felon.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky also previewed a snippet of his upcoming album, DON'T BE DUMB, at the festival.

Rocky wore a black suit with matching black Ray-Bans at the premiere, while Rihanna was dressed in an electric blue outfit with strategic cutouts and a scarf tie around her neck, while showing off her baby bump.

A video clip from the event was shared by @nfr_podcast on Tuesday, May 20, which has since gone viral, receiving more than 253K and 2.3K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"This album never dropping"

Some netizens criticized the Fashion Killa rapper for delaying his album's release repeatedly.

"Damn he can’t even preview his own music without clouting off Rihanna. Just retire bro. It’s mid again." - commented an X user.

"I think he’s slowly realizing that the anticipation for his album is gone." - wrote another.

"Let's just stop talking about this album, maybe then he'll actually release it." - added a third netizen.

"Prolly have another kid again fore thinking about dropping any sh*t again" - posted a fourth one.

Meanwhile, other fans appeared excited for the rollout.

"Rocky tha goat" - replied a fifth user.

"This rollout has set expectations so high that if it's not a GNX caliber album, many will be disappointed" - added a sixth one.

"I know the visuals for this album are gonna be" - commented a seventh netizen.

A$AP Rocky has yet to reveal a release date for his upcoming album

Despite previewing his long-awaited album at Cannes on Monday night, A$AP Rocky has yet to reveal an official release date for DON'T BE DUMB. In an exclusive Variety interview (published May 6, 2025), the Sundress rapper had revealed that his LP would drop this year.

Speaking about the album, Rocky said:

"This f**king album, it represents who I am right now. It's just I hope that it's digestible."

A$AP Rocky released the first single of his album last year. Highjack dropped on August 2, 2024, and featured Jessica Pratt. Sharing the inspiration behind the song, the Holy Ghost rapper claimed he liked "to do things that don't make sense," adding:

"Nobody would have thought to put [folk musician] Jessica Pratt on that, but I think her voice so angelic. She literally let me write the whole thing, and she just sung it beautifully. She makes me want to be like a secret songwriter; I should probably get into writing folk songs. She’s sick."

Elsewhere in his interview, Rocky also opened about his fondness for movies, saying that cinema was "just a portal to an imagination," calling a filmmaker "a God in his own right."

Highest 2 Lowest is scheduled to release in the US theatres two months later, on August 22. It also serves as Ice Spice's feature film debut.

