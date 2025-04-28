“This alone is worth whatever people paid for their tickets!” — Netizens react to SZA performing ‘Saturn’ at Grand National Tour in Dallas

Singers SZA and Kendrick Lamar are currently on their Grand National Tour, promoting the former's reissue album, LANA (2024) and Lamar's sixth studio album, GNX (2024). During the same, on April 26, the former gave a performance of Saturn in Dallas.

Beginning at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 19, 2025, the tour made its way to Dallas, Texas, recently, where the two pop icons performed to some of their most memorable songs.

However, one particular video of the female singer performing Saturn while floating in midair in front of an excited audience has gone viral on social media. She was dressed like a fairy, and her voice served as the act's focal point.

Once the video was uploaded on X by @PopCrave on April 28, it garnered netizens’ reactions. They mostly praised the singer for the ambience and the performance, as one said it was worth paying for the tickets.

“This alone is worth whatever people paid for their tickets!” wrote one user.

Other people also said similar things, as one said it felt unreal, while another one said that she was a brilliant artist.

“This is a ritual,” said one user.

“Oh SZA, the ARTIST that you are!” another one said.

Additionally, other netizens also echoed the same sentiment as one said that she looked like a fairy, while another one said that she reportedly left the crowd speechless.

“She was a fairy,” another netizen said.

“Queen for real,” complemented one user.

“SZA always knows how to leave a crowd speechless! “Saturn” live must’ve been pure magic,” another one praised.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's recent tour performance went viral

On April 26, in Dallas, SZA's performance of Saturn at the Grand National Tour left audiences in awe. On the third stop of their joint tour, Lamar and the Kill Bill singer packed AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The tour was the first stadium tour for both acts.

The concert had nine artists in total. In the viral videos from the female lead's performance, it could be seen that the visually breathtaking performance left the fans roaring in applause as she kept her arms spread as though she were going to fly.

Before being redesigned for LANA (2024), Saturn was first published as a part of the album SOS (2022). Meanwhile, in addition to SZA's performance, Lamar's performance also attracted fans' attention. In the GNX entrance, Wacced Out Murals, Lamar rapped the first verse from the inside of the 1987 Buick Grand National Experimental as he emerged from the ground to kick off the event.

Flames erupted from either side of Lamar as he exited the vehicle and began to rap,

"I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down."

As he performed Squabble Up and the first half of "TV Off," with dancers moving in time, such pyrotechnics persisted.

According to Consequence's report from the same day, in addition to many other well-known tracks, he also performed HUMBLE and Money Trees. After that, the two performers sang All the Stars, LOVE, and Doves in the Wind together.

They then played their collaboration, 30 for 30 from LANA, a deluxe edition of SZA's SOS album. According to the videos from the social media platforms, when Lamar sang the vocals of Not Like Us, the crowd erupted. The two celebrities then joined together to perform Gloria and Luther for the final performances, which are featured on the recently released GNX album.

Meanwhile, on August 9, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden, SZA and Kendrick Lamar will wrap up their Grand National Tour.

